StorSafe Expands Its Revolutionary Self-Storage Portfolio with Acquisition of Prime North Carolina Location
StorSafe is paving the way for how self-storage facilities maximize tech integration, operational automation, and personal service in a technology-driven world.
“Our focus remains on offering unrivaled customer experiences via advanced tech integration, operational automation, and personalized service - the hallmarks of the StorSafe brand.” ”CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- StorSafe, known for their focus on single story value-add self-storage properties throughout the Midwest & Southeast, today announced the acquisition of Bonus Room Storage in Candler, North Carolina. This key acquisition marks StorSafe’s debut in North Carolina, further expanding its impressive portfolio to 24 locations and over 1.3 million sq. ft. of premier storage facilities.
StorSafe CEO, Tom Bretz, expressed his enthusiasm, “Our foray into North Carolina, an area experiencing significant population growth and strong demand, aligns perfectly with our strategic expansion. Our focus remains on offering unrivaled customer experiences via advanced tech integration, operational automation, and personalized service - the hallmarks of the StorSafe brand.”
Situated near Asheville’s bustling downtown, the Candler facility features 141 non-climate-controlled and 176 climate-controlled units, and 39 parking units across 40,733 sq. ft. There’s additional potential to convert a 6,000 sq. ft. on-site warehouse into extra storage units.
StorSafe of Candler, located on the picturesque Smokey Park Highway, caters to a diverse clientele, including residential and commercial customers, small businesses, military members, RV owners, and logistics providers. With a secure online rental and bill payment system and 24/7 access, the facility aims to revolutionize the self-storage experience.
About StorSafe:
Established in 2021, StorSafe pioneers a new standard in self-storage facilities by blending mobile technology, advanced management software, online tools, facility automation, and state-of-the-art security equipment. With each new facility, StorSafe redefines the customer experience and streamlines its operational processes. Through a unique blend of automation and human expertise, StorSafe delivers a superior self-managed storage solution.
