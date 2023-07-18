Christy Sports Launches Online Resale Marketplace “Yard Sale” Motivated by Sustainability

Continued Digital Transformation Keeps Pre-Loved Gear Out of Landfills and Reduces Cost of Entry for Snowsports Enthusiasts

The catalyst for the project is to create a more sustainable product life cycle model that prolongs the use of equipment by allowing consumers an opportunity to purchase pre-loved, high-quality gear at a discounted price.

“At Christy Sports, we believe that living sustainably starts with the choices we make every day,” says Lindsay Goszulak, Chief Financial Officer at Christy Sports. “From recycling in our own homes, to mindfully choosing plastic-free packaging, to shopping with brands that focus on sustainable manufacturing, we’re excited to take it one step further and keep our high-quality products out of the landfill and give them new life in a new home.”

The new online integration is part of Christy Sports' ongoing digital transformation aimed at providing a seamless online experience that accommodates retail, rental and resale gear needs for all guests. In partnership with Recurate , a leader in circular economy technology, Yard Sale will initially feature pre-loved adult ski and snowboard rental equipment. Christy Sports projects the new online experience will keep over 1,500 units out of landfills in the first year of operation.

“We are excited to partner with Christy Sports on the launch of Yard Sale,” says Adam Siegel, Recurate Co-Founder and CEO. “Christy Sports' vast range of quality outdoor gear has great potential for resale. With Yard Sale, powered by Recurate, the brand will be able to seamlessly transition toward a more circular business model.”

The expert team at Christy Sports carefully scrutinizes the ski and snowboard rental fleet to determine which gear is eligible for resale. Each product is carefully inspected, photographed, and tuned before it is available for purchase and shipping nationwide. Guests can now seamlessly browse, review, and purchase the specific units that are available in real-time. All bindings sold require adjustment by a local certified shop once the guests receive their purchase. All sales on Christy Sports Yard Sale are final.

Yard Sale reduces a major barrier of entry for new snow sports enthusiasts who want to participate by providing the quality gear Christy Sports is known for at a lower rate than standard retail goods. A pre-loved pair of skis will average around $250-$350 whereas similar brand-new retail equipment is priced between $600-$800.

Future features of Christy Sports Yard Sale will provide guests and employees with a platform to resell their own pre-loved equipment in the coming years. The ongoing expansion will create an even greater impact on sustainability and continue to reduce the cost barrier of entry into winter sports.

For more information about Christy Sports Yard Sale, visit https://yardsale.christysports.com/ .

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside - outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey of progression. Driven by our unmatched passion for the outdoors, we are always advancing and creating new opportunities for even more people to #stepoutside. In-store and online, within our industry, and within the communities we serve, we bring a spirit of innovation to every aspect of what we do. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding, and the outdoors aren’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us. Because when we step outside together, we step forward.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the leading outdoor specialty retail and rental operators in the nation with more than 60 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the spring and summer seasons, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture, Hiking, Cycling, Watersports, and Tennis to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

