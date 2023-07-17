When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: July 17, 2023

Prepared Food

Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared sesame allergen

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – July 17, 2023 - Cava Foods, Inc., a subsidiary of Cava Group, Inc. in Washington D.C., is issuing a voluntary recall of one lot of its packaged CAVA Spicy Hummus due to the potential for the product to contain undeclared sesame, which is a food allergen. People who are allergic to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The single affected product lot was distributed to retailers including Whole Foods Market, Giant Foods, MOM's Organic Market, and regional independent retailers. CAVA’s packaged Spicy Hummus is sold nationwide.

CAVA voluntarily initiated the recall after a single retail store notified the company that packaging lids for CAVA Spicy Labneh (which do not declare sesame as an ingredient) were applied to containers of Spicy Hummus, which contains sesame, a common allergen. The wrong lid was applied to a limited number of Spicy Hummus containers by a third-party supplier.

The affected product is packaged in 8-ounce plastic tubs, labeled on the side with UPC 89832800227, Lot# MD023804, and a Best By Date of August 19, 2023.

To date, CAVA has not received any customer complaints or reports of illness because of the mislabeling.

Consumers who purchased 8-ounce tubs of CAVA’s Spicy Hummus Lot# MD023804 with a Best By Date of August 19, 2023, on or after June 16 are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. CAVA has set up an email address for retailers -- email recallmanagement@cava.com -- and consumers who have questions can visit cava.com and click on “Contact Support” and the bottom of the page.

