Prescription drugs should only be purchased from wholesale drug distributors holding a valid license in the United States and who are authorized1 by law. Unlicensed and unauthorized trading partners put patients at risk of taking unsafe, possibly illegitimate product such as counterfeit, stolen, or diverted drugs. If a manufacturer, wholesale distributor, or dispenser uses a third-party logistics provider (3PL) to coordinate warehousing or other logistics services, the 3PL must also be authorized.

To check if a wholesale drug distributor or third party-logistics provider2 is an authorized trading partner:

Check the applicable state licensure website listed below to determine if the wholesale drug distributor or third-party logistics provider has a valid license in the state where they are conducting business, and Check the FDA annual reporting database to determine if a wholesale drug distributor or third-party logistics provider submitted an annual report to FDA.3 Learn more about DSCSA authorized trading partner requirements at: Are you ready for the Drug Supply Chain Security Act?

U.S. State Agencies Responsible for Licensing Wholesale Prescription Drug Distributors2