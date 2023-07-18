$500,000 POWERBALL WINNER IN MEMPHIS, $200,000 IN KNOXVILLE, $50,000 IN KINGSPORT AND LAWRENCEBURG

Back

STATEWIDE – The Powerball jackpot continues its jaw-dropping climb—now at $1 billion for Wednesday—as thousands upon thousands of players throughout the state have fun winning and dreaming big.

Last night’s drawing created a variety of winners from the game’s multiple play options and prize levels, including:

–$500,000 Powerball Double Play winner in Memphis. This lucky player won the incredible half-million-dollar prize by adding Double Play to their Powerball play and matching five of five balls in the Double Play drawing held after the Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Abbey Mart, 5623 Riverdale Road in Memphis.

For an extra $1 per play, Double Play gives players a chance to win additional cash prizes up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers. Players play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and the separate Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets that include the Double Play add-on are eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

–$200,000 Powerball Power Play winner in Knoxville. This player matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. And since the player added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar and the Power Play number drawn was four, the prize was quadrupled to $200,000.

The ticket was sold at Weigel’s, 7235 Strawberry Plains Pike in Knoxville.

Two additional players matched four out of five white balls to win $50,000 each. These tickets were sold at:

–Tobacco & Beer for Less, 215 S. Locust Ave. in Lawrenceburg.

–Walmart Supercenter, 3200 Ft. Henry Drive in Kingsport.

The Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.

