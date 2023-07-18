Shapiro Administration Celebrates Prysmian’s $22.5 million Investments in PA’s Manufacturing Industry, Participates in Beam Signing for Company’s New Expansion in Lycoming County

Prysmian’s expansion will retain more than 400 jobs statewide, create at least 27 new jobs, and bolster Pennsylvania’s growing manufacturing sector.

Williamsport, PA – Today, Governor’s Action Team Executive Director Brent Vernon highlighted the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to strengthening Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry during a beam signing ceremony for Prysmian Group North America, a world leader in energy and telecommunications cable systems, who is investing $22.5 million to expand its existing manufacturing facility in Williamsport.

The project, announced by Governor Josh Shapiro in April, will create at least 27 new jobs in Lycoming County and retain a total of 407 jobs statewide. This expansion will increase Prysmian’s domestic manufacturing capacity of advanced transmission conductor technology – a critical component for ensuring the reliability and resilience of the U.S. power grid.

“The Shapiro Administration is planting a flag in Pennsylvania, and projects like this one send a clear signal to the rest of the world that we are open for business,” said Executive Director Vernon. “I’m thrilled to be here today to celebrate the start of Prysmian’s newest expansion. These are exactly the kinds of projects that will help the Commonwealth become a leader in economic development and innovation.”

Prysmian is expanding its Williamsport facility by doubling its capacity to manufacture advanced transmission conductors with E3X technology, boosting the amount of power that can be moved without increasing the physical footprint of a transmission line.

The facility expansion includes a 51,000-square-foot addition to the existing building to create more manufacturing space, and a retention pond to handle increased stormwater run-off. For this project, Prysmian received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $3 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan and a $135,000 Pennsylvania First grant. The company was also encouraged to apply for tax credits through the Commonwealth’s Manufacturing Tax Credit Program.

Prysmian manufactures thousands of miles of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, as well as medium and low-voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. The company also produces a comprehensive range of optical fibers, copper cables and connectivity systems for voice, video and data transmission for the telecommunications sector. The company operates 28 manufacturing plants across North America, including the Williamsport facility.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team (GAT), an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to Governor Shapiro and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

