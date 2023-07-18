Partial Closures of Little Creek Wildlife Area to Begin Aug. 1 for Main Impoundment Dike Restoration Project

View of the main impoundment on DNREC’s Little Creek Wildlife Area from the wildlife observation tower – the observation tower with its sweeping views remains open while the impoundment undergoes a dike restoration project starting Aug. 1 /DNREC photo

Wildlife Observation Tower to be Accessible on Weekends, Off-Hours

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today that restoration work within the Little Creek Wildlife Area on the main impoundment’s exterior dike is set to begin on Aug. 1 – which will require closure of the impoundment for public use until the project’s completion, expected in early fall.

The access road to the Little Creek main impoundment off Pickering Beach Road east of Dover also is to be closed to public access for the duration of the project due to construction equipment and heavy truck traffic entering and exiting the wildlife area.

During the dike restoration project, the road leading to the Little Creek Wildlife Area’s popular observation tower also will be closed. However, that road is expected to reopen on weekdays at the end of working hours (approximately 5 p.m.) as well as on weekends – though the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife advises that construction workday hours are dependent on weather conditions. At all times, but particularly when the dike restoration project is under way, wildlife area users should drive cautiously and obey all road signage.

When completed, the dike’s restoration will enable improved water management and strengthen resiliency of the Little Creek main impoundment against damage from coastal storm events. Impoundments provide a unique and important habitat for many species of shorebirds, waterfowl, and other waterbirds. Proper water management is critical for wildlife, vegetation growth, mosquito control, and public access for outdoor recreation.

For more information about the Little Creek Wildlife Area impoundment dike restoration project, call the DNREC Wildlife Section, 302-739-9912.

