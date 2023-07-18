THE LNK Takes on Online Giants, Unveils Home and Design Brands From Around The World - THE NST
THE LNK, a marketplace for independent brands around the world, is focused on the road ahead.
We are thrilled to introduce THE NST to the world, a curated platform that celebrates the richness of cultural diversity, and exceptional brands from around the world.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- THE LNK Takes on Online Giants, Unveils Home and Design Brands From Around The World - THE NST
— Sonya Gill
In a bold move that challenges the dominance of big online marketplaces, THE LNK, an innovative e-commerce technology brand, launches its flagship platform connecting unique home and design brands from around the world - THE NST. Unlike other marketplaces and seller platforms, amassed with home design items that deliver uniformity across North American kitchens and living rooms, THE NST, through modern and sustainable fast shipping practices, bridges the gap between distinctive home design brands across the world and the savvy Western consumer.
THE NST promises a curated selection of exceptional international independent brands, offering a refreshing alternative to mass-produced home decor. With an emphasis on celebrating craftsmanship and cultural heritage, THE NST aims to revolutionize the way consumers shop for home and design products, delivering an unparalleled experience of style, authenticity, and individuality.
At launch, THE NST brings together over 15 exceptional brands from South East Asia and Africa, but has rapid expansion plans focusing on other top design destinations. Among the standout brands debuting on THE NST, Mudslingers, The Table Company, and The Golden Theory; all of which have captured the attention of design enthusiasts and tastemakers worldwide. Each brand brings its distinctive narrative, innovative designs, and meticulous attention to detail, promising to elevate the consumer home decor experience.
Mudslingers, previously exclusively available on Instagram, takes center stage on THE NST. Founded by renowned artist and potter, Megha Rawat, Mudslingers blends traditional pottery techniques with modern sensibilities to create stunning ceramic pieces that effortlessly merge art and functionality.
The Table Company, another gem within THE NST, is making waves with its intricate yet sophisticated approach to tableware. Its Gold Plated Tableware sets are breathtaking enough to be considered statement pieces; reimagined everyday dining essentials that fuse fashion and function, fluidly.
The Golden Theory, a brand that epitomizes luxury and opulence, joins THE NST to captivate home decor enthusiasts with its exquisite range of tablescapes and bathroom accessories. The Golden Theory seamlessly blends contemporary aesthetics with radical color blending and pottery techniques that result in eye-catching pieces.
Sonya Gill, the visionary founder of THE LNK, expressed her excitement about the launch of THE NST, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce THE NST to the world, a curated platform that celebrates the richness of cultural diversity, and more, showcases exceptional brands and their design talent from across the waters. Through our partnerships we aim to provide our customers with a shopping experience where they can discover and bring home extraordinary pieces that reflect their unique personality and style."
With the launch of THE NST, THE LNK continues to redefine the boundaries of fashion and design, elevating the shopping experience for individuals seeking distinctive and thoughtfully crafted products. Explore THE NST exceptional collection today and discover the perfect blend of style, functionality, and cultural heritage.
About THE LNK
THE LNK was founded by Canadian entrepreneur Sonya Gill in 2022 as the first global affordable luxury marketplace to exclusively represent ethnically diverse indie brands. THE LNK closes the gap for these diverse indie brands overseas and helps them sell and market directly to North American consumers. As a smart marketplace, online aggregator, and lead generation platform, THE LNK uses its next-generation marketplace technology to recommend high-quality hidden gems around the world and gives these merchants a winning chance to be discovered in an otherwise saturated market. THE LNK includes over 300 merchants from India, Africa and Brazil and is currently expanding to Indonesia, Dubai, Morocco, Turkey and Lithuania specializing in women's and men’s fashion, cultural fashion, home design and accessories.
Media Contact:
Name: Shannon Law
Email: shannon@thelnk.co
Phone: 702-849-7183
Shannon Law
THE LNK
shannon@thelnk.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram