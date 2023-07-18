Legal and Healthcare Workers the Focus of New Gonzaga Cannabis Certificates
Cannabis education fills a knowledge gap in our communities. Health care and regulatory compliance are two areas in dire need of well-trained and well-educated workers.”SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As medicinal and recreational cannabis continues to expand across Washington and around the country, Gonzaga University’s Center for Lifelong Learning is preparing to launch two certificates geared toward providing vital health care and compliance training to navigate this complex space.
— Julie McCulloh, vice provost for Enrollment Management, Gonzaga
Beginning in July 2023, Gonzaga will partner with Green Flower, the industry leader in cannabis education, to offer a Certificate in Cannabis Health Care and Medicine and a Certificate in Cannabis Compliance & Risk Management. Courses for both certificates are offered online, with just three eight-week classes required to earn a certificate from Gonzaga. Green Flower partners with 20 universities across the U.S., including Louisiana State University, the University of San Diego, Syracuse University and St. Joseph’s University.
Gonzaga recognizes the need for greater education about cannabis as the impact of usage expands. As of spring 2023, medicinal cannabis has been legalized in 38 states and the District of Columbia and 22 states allow recreational use of cannabis, according to the National Council of State Legislatures. While Washington state had more than $500 million in sales of legal cannabis in 2022, the supply of individuals with formal training and education has not kept up.
"Cannabis education fills a knowledge gap in our communities. Health care and regulatory compliance are two areas in dire need of well-trained and well-educated workers. Gonzaga University’s Center for Lifelong Learning, in partnership with Green Flower, will help fill that knowledge gap,” said Julie McCulloh, vice provost for Enrollment Management.
Both the Certificate in Cannabis Health Care and Medicine and Certificate in Cannabis Compliance & Risk Management are designed to be completed in approximately six months, with classes taught by leaders in the industry. The first course, “Cannabis 101: History and Practice Across Industries,” is the same for both certificates and does not need to be repeated for those pursuing both. The total cost for each six-month certificate is $2,950.
The Health Care and Medicine track covers everything from cannabis’ medical properties and ethics to autoimmune diseases and cancer treatment, and includes instruction by board-certified physicians, psychiatrists, clinical specialists and pharmacologists. The Compliance and Risk Management track prepares students with a comprehensive overview of federal and state regulations, history of the industry and instruction leading to becoming a Certified Commercial Cannabis Professional (CCCP) through the Association of Certified Commercial Cannabis Experts (ACCCE).
“Gonzaga’s history of offering the highest level of education to residents of the state and far beyond is second to none, and we are honored to be working with them,” says Daniel Kalef, Green Flower’s executive vice president of higher education. “As we have worked with the leaders of the Center for Lifelong Learning, we saw the commitment by the university of expanding offerings for working adults and lifelong learners as an obvious sign that the university wants to serve all types of students in every stage of their growth and careers.”
To learn more and register for Gonzaga’s cannabis certificate programs, cannabiseducation.gonzaga.edu.
About Gonzaga
Gonzaga University, established in Spokane, Wash. in 1887, is a nationally ranked liberal arts institution that educates students for lives of leadership and service for the common good. In keeping with its Catholic, Jesuit and humanistic heritage and identity, Gonzaga models and expects excellence in academic and professional pursuits and intentionally develops the whole person — intellectually, spiritually, culturally, physically and emotionally. Gonzaga offers 16 undergraduate degrees through 53 majors, 68 minors and 73 concentrations; 23 master’s programs; and five doctorate degrees, through the College of Arts and Sciences and six schools: School of Business Administration, School of Education, School of Engineering and Applied Science, School of Nursing and Human Physiology, School of Leadership Studies and School of Law.
About Green Flower
Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower’s content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.
