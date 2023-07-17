Submit Release
Azerbaijan: twinning project on mandatory health insurance is looking for a full-time translator

The twinning project ‘Strengthening Mandatory Health Insurance Mechanisms in Azerbaijan (Phase 2)’ is seeking to recruit a full-time Language Assistant to the Resident Twinning Advisor (RTA).

The project is funded by the European Union and will be implemented by the Lithuanian National Health Insurance Fund under the Lithuanian ministry of Health (VLK) and Central Project Management Agency (CPVA), and the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance of Azerbaijan. The project aims to strengthen the resilience of the national health sector in Azerbaijan, with the specific objective to support the government in improving quality, equality, efficiency, and accessibility of health services in line with European best practices.

The position is based in the premises of the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance (SAMHI). Duration is up to 11 months.

The translator will act as a language assistant to the RTA (Resident Twinning Adviser) and will assist short term experts during their visits.

The candidate should have excellent command of spoken and written English and Azerbaijani, a university degree in languages, philology, translation, and similar, previous experience in language assistance, translations and interpretations, and excellent organisational skills.

The deadline for applications is 1 August.

