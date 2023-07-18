‘No one must be allowed to escape justice’, says EU on International Criminal Justice Day

EU countries must stand firmly together in their commitment to holding those who perpetrate atrocities accountable for their actions, the European Union said on 17 July, on International Criminal Justice Day.

“As war rages on the European continent with Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine, and in other regions of the world, including Sudan, Yemen, and Syria, a resilient and robust system of international criminal justice that can address the gravest and most shocking crimes is essential,” said EU High Representative Josep Borrell in a statement, adding: “Access to justice is a fundamental human right.”

Borrell reminded that this year the world was celebrating the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The ICC is the first permanent criminal judicial institution of universal character established to prosecute the perpetrators of the most serious crimes of concern to the international community as a whole.

On International Criminal Justice Day, the EU reaffirmed its support for the Court, and its determination to defend the ICC against any attempt to undermine its work and any threats against it and its staff.

Within Europe, the EU supports the strengthening of cooperation between the EU member states to prevent and combat international crimes through Eurojust and the European Network for the investigation and prosecution of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.

“The European Union will continue calling for the perpetrators of the most serious crimes to be brought to justice and held to account,” said Borrell. “No one – no matter who they are or where they are – must be allowed to escape justice.”

