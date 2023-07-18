New media hub to support independent Belarusian journalists launched in Prague

Exiled Belarusian media working in the EU will be able to receive new support from the European Union through the Free Media Hub EAST, launched by a consortium led by the Prague Civil Society Centre.

The new project aims to upscale support to existing and established independent Belarusian and Russian media in exile in the EU that maintain significant audiences back home.

The €3m project is set to re-grant over 70% of the amount (€2.2m) over two years to support these media, mainly based in Czechia, Germany, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania.

In addition, the hub will provide some 1,000 slots to help with visas and registration, and provide psychological support or further capacity building.

The project will also invest in technological solutions such as censorship circumvention.

The EU-funded Free Media Hub EAST consortium is led by the Prague Civil Society Centre, and consists of People in Need (CZ), Baltic Centre for Media Excellence (LV), Sustainability Foundation (LV), Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights (PL) and Media in Cooperation and Transition (DE).

