EBRD backs Ukraine’s leading leasing company with €20 million guarantee

On 18 July, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced a €20 million unfunded risk-sharing instrument to OTP Leasing, Ukraine’s largest leasing company, with a strong presence in the agricultural sector. 

The instrument will enable OTP Leasing to support private companies operating in primary and secondary agriculture and other critical industries, from food processing to retail, logistics and pharmaceuticals with the ultimate goal of preserving livelihoods in Ukraine. 

It will also support long-term capital investments of micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises to upgrade their technologies and equipment, stimulating the uptake of greener technologies.

In response to the war, the EBRD has committed to raise its investment in Ukraine to €3 billion in 2022-23. Alongside food security, the EBRD’s investment focus in wartime Ukraine is on energy security, vital infrastructure, trade and the private sector. 

