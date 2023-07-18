Submit Release
Georgia: Svaneti hosts International hiking festival with EU support

On 20-22 July, the Svaneti Destination Management Organisation (Svaneti DMO) will host an International hiking festival in Mestia, Svaneti region.

The Svaneti Hiking Festival is organised with the support of the European Union, Sweden, and Austria as part of the GRETA project, together with HIGHLANDER SVANETI x GEORGIA and the USAID Economic Security Programme.

The festival serves as a platform to advocate for nature conservation efforts and eco-tourism and aims to promote a healthy lifestyle, encourage active recreation, and preserve the beauty of nature.

The festival offers two distinct formats of trekking tours. For detailed information and registration, please visit the following links: HIGHLANDER Pegasus and HIGHLANDER Orion.

Festival participants and guests will also have an opportunity to engage in a range of additional events: cooking master classes, food tastings, local handicraft workshops, educational sessions, diverse thematic discussions, and enchanting evenings with local folklore performances.

