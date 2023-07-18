Submit Release
Self-paced course for Ukrainian NGOs on promotion in social networks

The Ukrainian Eastern Europe Foundation, with the support of the EU, has launched a free online course for non-governmental organisations on promotion in social networks.

The self-paced course – ‘Social Media Marketing Basics for Non-governmental Organisations’ – is available on the ‘Zrozumilo’ (“Зрозуміло”) online educational platform and consists of 11 online lectures, exercises, and tests. 

It will help NGOs to gain knowledge and develop skills related to the effective use of various social media, messengers and their corporate pages to promote their initiatives and events, reporting and results. This will help participants to raise awareness of their organisation’s activities, promote initiatives, scale project impact and outcomes, and increase fundraising opportunities. 

Successful completion of the course allows participants to receive a certificate and 0.2 ECTS credits.

The online course is developed as part of the Phoenix Project, implemented by the Eastern Europe Foundation with the financial support of the European Union.

