President's Office announces eight new laws

VIETNAM, July 18 -

HÀ NỘI — The President's Office yesterday held a press conference to announce President Võ Văn Thưởng’s order on the promulgation of eight new laws that were adopted at the fifth session of the 15th tenure’s National Assembly meeting.

The eight laws announced are Law on Civil Defence; Law on Cooperatives; Law on Bidding; Consumer Rights Protection Law; Law on Electronic Transactions; Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on People's Public Security; Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on exit and entry of Vietnamese citizens and the Law on entry, exit, transit and residence of foreigners in Việt Nam; Price Law.

The Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on exit and entry of Vietnamese citizens and the Law on entry, exit, transit and residence of foreigners in Việt Nam has three articles and will take effect on August 15, 2023.

Accordingly, place of birth will be added on the immigration documents.

Tourist e-visa has been extended from 30 to no more than 90 days.

Upon being granted an e-visa, a foreigner can enter and exit an unlimited number of times within 90 days, without having to go through procedures for obtaining a new visa.

Citizens of countries that are unilaterally exempted from visas by Việt Nam will be granted temporary residence for 45 days (up from 15 days) and can be considered for visa issuance and temporary residence extension according to regulations.

The Law on Civil Defence which includes seven chapters and 55 articles will come into force on July 1, 2024.

The law promulgation contributes to completing the legal system on civil defence, creating a solid legal corridor for civil defence activities.

This is one of important solutions in improving the national defence capacity to protect the life, health and property of the State and the people.

The Law on Bidding which will come into force on January 1, 2024 has a specific chapter for healthcare sector to remove difficulties in the purchase of drugs, chemicals, testing supplies and medical equipment. It helps enhance the autonomy and self-responsibility of public health facilities in making decisions on procurement of drugs and medical equipment.

The Law on Consumer Right Protection will take effect on July 1, 2024 and adds a number of prohibited acts including organisations and individuals taking part in multi-level marketing; business organisations and individuals setting up, operating and providing digital platform services.

The Law on Electronic Transactions consists of eight chapters and 53 articles, taking effect from July 1, 2024.

The formulation of the law aims to create a complete and favourable legal framework for transforming from physical activities to the digital environment in all sectors.

It also recognises that electronic transactions have the same legal value as physical transactions.

The Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on People's Public Security and the Price Law will take effect on August 15, 2023 while the Law on Cooperatives will come into force on July 1, 2024. — VNS