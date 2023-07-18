Travel Insurance Market : Top Players American International Group, Inc., Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A., Aviva | 2032

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global travel insurance industry was estimated at $14.2 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $124.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 24.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Key players in the industry-

Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A.

Aviva

Zurich

Just Travel Cover

American International Group, Inc.

PassportCard

Trailfinders Ltd.

Staysure

Insurefor.com

AXA

The report analyzes these key players in the global travel insurance market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

The single-trip travel insurance segment to dominate by 2031-

By insurance cover, the single-trip travel insurance segment held the major share in 2021, garnering around three-fifths of the global travel insurance market. This is owing to the fact that customized coverages with extra premium cost are offered when the traveler is planning to take part in winter sports, climbing, bungee jumping, and diving while abroad. These are best-suited policies for family travelers who prefer to go on a vacation once or twice a year. The long-stay travel insurance segment, at the same time, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 28.7% throughout the forecast period. This is because long-stay travel insurance provides lucrative coverages compared to that of conventional travel insurance policies, covering things such as medical costs, missing luggage, and having to postpone or cancel a trip.

The insurance intermediaries segment to maintain the lion's share-

By distribution channel, insurance intermediaries segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, generating nearly one-third of the global travel insurance market. This is due to the fact that insurance intermediaries are upgrading their businesses by integrating software such as GDS, a global distribution system that facilitates transactions between service providers in the travel industry such as airlines, hotels, car rental companies, and travel agencies. The insurance aggregators segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 27.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the fact that insurance aggregators collect data on various policies of insurance companies and upload it on a single online portal. Individuals interested in taking an insurance policy can visit this portal and compare products, prices, and terms of conditions offered by different insurance companies and make the best choice.

The family travelers segment to retain its dominance-

By end-user, the family travelers segment generated the major share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global travel insurance market, owing to increasing intergenerational travel trends among families. The business travelers segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 28.1% by 2031, due to rapid increase in national and international traveling for businesses to purchase raw materials from suppliers.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific contributed to the major share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global travel insurance market. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 28.1% throughout the forecast period. Rise in awareness related to significant advantages of travel insurance among developing nations presents high opportunities for the market growth across the region.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increased tourism due to factors such as rise in disposable income, easy online travel bookings, package vacations, and robust holiday coverage drive the growth of the global travel insurance market. On the other hand, lack of awareness regarding travel insurance among people impede the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements such as geo-location, application program interface (API), artificial intelligence (AI), data mining, and global positioning system (GPS), among others have paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the travel insurance market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing travel insurance market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the travel insurance market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global travel insurance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Travel Insurance Market Report Highlights

By Insurance Cover

Single-Trip Travel Insurance

Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

Long-Stay Travel Insurance

By Distribution Channel

Insurance Intermediaries

Insurance Companies

Banks

Insurance Brokers

Insurance Aggregators

By End User

Senior Citizens

Education Travelers

Business Travelers

Family Travelers

Others

By Age Group

1-17 Years Old

18-30 Years Old

31-49 Years Old

Above 50

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

