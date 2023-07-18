Employee wellbeing is a human right: Canadian employment survey

Four-in-10 Canadians feel they lack options for purposeful work

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey examines Canadians’ perceptions, hopes and desires regarding the ever-evolving workplace, finding that people are seeking more intrinsic value and greater sense of purpose in their work than before the pandemic.



Commissioned by First Onsite Property Restoration, Canada’s leading property restoration company, the workplace values survey of more than 1500 Canadian adults found that three-quarters of Canadians would like to work in an industry where they are helping people.

87 per cent of Canadians feel employee wellbeing is a human right . Women are considerably more likely to feel this way than men (92%-82%).

. Women are considerably more likely to feel this way than men (92%-82%). 75 per cent of Canadians feel hybrid working is here to stay . Women are considerably more likely to feel this way than men (81%-70%).

. Women are considerably more likely to feel this way than men (81%-70%). 75 per cent of Canadians would like to work in an industry where they are helping people

Half of Canadians (48%) desire a greater sense of purpose in their work than before the pandemic

than before the pandemic 41 per cent of Canadians feel they lack options for purposeful employment

23 per cent of Canadians plan to quit or change jobs in 2023. Younger adults, aged 18-34 (at 34%) are far more likely to feel this way than those aged 35-54 (19%) and those aged 55+ (13%).

“A few things are clear from our survey. Many Canadian employees are concerned about finding meaning in what they do for work,” said Brian Hughes, vice president of human resources for First Onsite Property Restoration. “It’s increasingly important for HR leaders to focus on individual wellbeing and ensuring employees and managers are in the right resilient headspace. As the world and businesses change, workforces need ways to deal with high stress situations and evolve to be adaptable and effective.”

Canadians seek greater purpose at work



Total (agree) Male

Female

18-34

35-54 55+ Employee wellbeing is a human right



87% 82% 92% 86% 87% 85% Hybrid working is here to stay



75% 70% 81% 81% 74% 70% I would like to work in an industry where I am helping people



75% 72% 79% 77% 75% 71% I feel that my workplace treats me as a whole person rather just an employee



65% 63% 68% 69% 59% 71% I desire a greater sense of purpose in my work than before the pandemic



48% 48% 47% 59% 47% 31% I feel I lack options for purposeful employment



41% 39% 42% 50% 40% 25% I plan to quit or change jobs in 2023



23% 22% 24% 34% 19% 13%

Psychological safety

Further addressing the survey’s findings, Hughes feels it’s a leader’s role to create psychological safety for employees for an engaged team dynamic. This helps ensure a confident staff that speaks up and shares its thoughts, allowing a company to fully leverage people’s skills and knowledge.

Living with purpose.

“If there is one thing the pandemic has taught us, it is the human desire to live more meaningful and enriched lives,” said Hughes. “It is about finding the why in everything – from work life to personal life. This goes beyond traditional salary and benefits and includes helping employees learn to find their purpose, which in the long run, creates stronger organizations and bolsters employee retention.”

As Canada experiences more frequent and severe wildfires, windstorms, hail, and flooding, First Onsite has its hand full. Countless times its employees have left the comfort of their beds to rush into a wildfire, tornado or a flooded community. “We are rebuilding people’s lives” is the company’s clarion call. While not every job is a catastrophic sized event, even at the smallest level, there is an intrinsic, feelgood vibe when helping a person or company whose roof has blown off or basement has been flooded.

About the workplace values survey

From February 22 to February 24, 2023, an online survey was conducted among a nationally representative sample of n=1,506 Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum, balanced and weighted on age, gender, region and education. For comparison purposes, a sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding. The survey was offered in both English and French.

About First Onsite

First Onsite Property Restoration is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,300 team members and operates from more than 90 locations across Canada, the U.S., and Puerto Rico. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what’s right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild, and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.ca or follow @firstonsite on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For more information

Terance Brouse

teranceb@wearemaverick.com

647-667-7524