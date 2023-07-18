Evolution of Products, Services, Market Expertise Highlights Customized Energy Solutions’ 25th Anniversary

Continued global expansion and impact further solidifies CES’ position as energy market leader

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From a one-person operation to a global leader in the energy landscape, Customized Energy Solutions (CES) celebrates its 25th anniversary. The company was initially founded to help energy retailers forecast revenue with MarketIQ , a tool that leveraged CES’ expertise in and reporting of ISO rule changes, trends, and activity.

Over the last quarter century, CES has evolved into a comprehensive operation with experts in retail energy services, energy generation, distributed energy resources, emerging technologies, and more. The company has more than 330 people spanning the globe and a suite of consulting and software solutions. Headquartered in Philadelphia, CES has a presence across North America, as well as satellite offices in India, Japan, and Vietnam. 2023 sees new offices opening in Dubai and the Netherlands, extending CES’ global footprint.

The expansion continues CES’ global impact of bringing scalable solutions to regions that don’t have electricity, a key focus and mission for CES Founder and President Stephen Fernands. According to the International Energy Agency , the number of people without electricity rose for the first time in 20 years in 2022, to 775 million across the globe.

“I started CES to assist these regions at the bottom of the pyramid and empower them with tools that create a more sustainable world. One of our first international ventures was 11 years ago when we began the India Energy Storage Alliance , and through our growth, we’re able to reach more underserved populations in a meaningful way,” Fernands said. “We are well-positioned to bring together technology providers and applications to address needs in a way that wasn’t possible when we started 25 years ago.”

Through its consulting and market operation services and software tools like CES|BLUE, CES| GridBOOST , CES|MarketIQ, CES| PowerGREEN , and more, CES has become an industry leader with a deep understanding of the energy markets of today and tomorrow.

To keep up with the growing demands of the industry, CES recently expanded its 24/7 Market Operations Center capacity, now monitoring and controlling over 300 power generation assets across the U.S., more energy than any other third-party provider in the country. The company continues to grow its retail team that manages more than 3 million electronic data interchange (EDI) transitions per month across over 900,000 active accounts, and is continuously testing new technologies and innovative energy solutions in its R&D lab.

“This is just the beginning for CES,” said Fernands. “The energy industry is constantly evolving, and CES has the expertise to help our clients stay ahead of the curve. We are a global leader in the energy industry, and we are committed to being at the forefront of innovation. Whatever the future holds for the energy industry, we will be there to help our clients succeed.”

Learn more about how CES is revolutionizing energy management on a global scale.

About Customized Energy Solutions (CES)

Established in 1998, Customized Energy Solutions is an energy advisory, software and services company that works closely with clients to navigate the wholesale and retail electricity markets across the United States and globally. CES offers software solutions, back office operational support, and advisory and consulting services focused on asset optimization and energy market participation efficiency. CES is also a third-party asset manager of more than 13,000 MWs of renewable and conventional generation resources across all ISOs in the United States, Ontario, Canada and Guam. CES empowers clients to achieve their goals by helping them navigate the evolving energy markets, complex market rules, and new energy technologies. To learn more, visit CES-LTD.com or connect with CES on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Media Contacts

Anila Vangjeli

Marketing Manager, Customized Energy Solutions

avangjeli@ces-ltd.com

267-507-2134

Christian Rizzo

Gregory FCA for Customized Energy Solutions

christian@gregoryfca.com



