Sunwing unveils its 2023-2024 winter schedule featuring service from 23 Canadian airports to 26 sun destinations, bringing more vacation options to Canadians

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid strong, continued demand for leisure travel to sun destinations, Sunwing Vacations is unveiling its 2023-2024 winter schedule featuring flights on board Sunwing Airlines from 23 airports from coast to coast to 26 sun destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and the U.S. Notably, Sunwing’s overall capacity is growing by 15% over the previous winter season, including more travel options to the customer favourite destinations of Cuba, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Orlando, Florida. What’s more, Sunwing will be servicing Canadians with packages to over 700 hotels, the largest assortment of any vacation provider in Canada.

New for this winter season are packages to the Cuban destinations of Cienfuegos along with Manzanillo de Cuba. Sunwing customers have a deeply rooted affinity for Cuba, due to its combination of beautiful beaches, rich history and unbeatable price points on vacation packages. This winter, customers travelling from Toronto and Montreal can look forward to booking winter escapes to these two sun destinations.

Canadians can expect a sizeable expansion in vacation options for destinations in Pacific Mexico, including Los Cabos, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta, and more options for travel to Puerto Plata, located on the northern coast of the Dominican Republic.

“As the leading vacation provider in Canada, we’re thrilled to deliver more vacation packages and flights to Canadians this winter season, including furthering our commitment to servicing our customers in key regions such as Atlantic Canada and the Prairies,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations. “We are growing capacity from last winter and thrilled to be returning to pre-pandemic travel levels, with more great packages and affordable travel options available to our valued customers this winter, including Cienfuegos and Manzanillo de Cuba which are new for this year, in addition to offering more flights to key areas within Pacific Mexico, Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and Orlando in Florida. With our ongoing commitment to offering competitive pricing on sun packages, we encourage our customers to book their winter getaways early to unlock the most value on their preferred travel dates and to their destinations of choice.”

Additional highlights from Sunwing’s winter lineup:

23% growth in capacity for Cuba, supplemented by a marked expansion in flight service to Cayo Largo along with the new additions of Cienfuegos and Manzanillo de Cuba

26% growth in overall capacity for Atlantic Canada, including a significant lift (more than 30%) in each of Fredericton, Halifax and Gander

24% growth in overall capacity in Western Canada and the Prairies combined, including more flight service from Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg, regions where Sunwing has a longstanding presence and continued commitment to providing its customers with affordable sun vacations

Sunwing Airlines is also ramping up its recruitment efforts, hiring for pilots and seasonal cabin crew positions across the country for the upcoming winter season

Sunwing customers can lock in great savings on their dream winter escapes by booking on Sunwing.ca or through their local travel agent. Plus, customers can look forward to the Sunwing Guarantee on their vacation packages, which includes the first bag checked for free (a value of $100-plus roundtrip), complimentary airport transfers in destination for packages with flights on Sunwing Airlines, exclusive resort perks and extras, and more!

