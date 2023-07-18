Intellectual Property Management Software Market Size is projected to reach USD 25.02 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.20%: Straits Research

The global intellectual property management software market size was valued at USD 8.2 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 25.02 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period (2023–2031), The software segment accounts for the largest market share.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellectual property is a legal technique for preserving ideas or innovations for commercial benefits by giving its founders or inventors specific exclusive rights. The incremental increase in the adoption of outsourcing services by larger organizations is contributing considerably to the growth of the intellectual property management software industry. Managing the organization's intellectual property portfolio is equally as vital as managing the business. It is a big piece in practically any enterprise's value puzzle. Any business manager must optimize returns on workers, equipment, products, and services. However, various organizations disregard or short-change intellectual property.

Furthermore, in-house IP management is highly resource-demanding and requires considerable investments. IP management outsourcing helps businesses cut costs, increase efficiency, and increase profitability. Thus, rising emphasis on firms streamlining their company operations is likely to drive the intellectual property services market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing need for distinct IPs for goods also supports the expansion of the intellectual property outsourcing industry.





Growing Patent, Trademark, and Industrial Design Applications Drive the Global Market

An effective product must evolve in response to market demands and industry trends. Adding functionality necessitates innovation based on already filed patents in various locations. Innovations are also essential for getting a price advantage. The market's increasing reliance on various patents to develop a product and improve its functionality is compelling enterprises to enhance their IP management . As a result, the number of patent applications filed yearly has skyrocketed. According to WIPO data, more than 2 million patent applications were filed by innovators in 2019.

Even during the pandemic, the Asia-Pacific region, a large region encompassing countries with many patents, showed early signs of recovery, illustrating the value of IP and management in industrial design applications. In addition, patents contribute significantly to the earnings of numerous industries. According to Mondaq, patents account for about 80% of the total revenue of pharmaceutical businesses, and securing patent protection is crucial for protecting the unique methods utilized by pharma companies. Such advancements bolster the significance of IP management software solutions.

Increasing Focus on Digitalization Creates Tremendous Opportunities

With the increasing emphasis on digitalization, it is projected that the studied market will gain momentum during the projection period. For instance, India stated in February 2020 its intention to establish a digital platform for the application and capture of intellectual property rights. Over the past few years, India has been constructing infrastructure for intellectual property rights, with the most recent step by the National IP Policy. Enhanced IPR will also foster a favorable business climate. India focuses on this digital platform for more straightforward application filing, technology transfer centers, and prototyping/proof-of-concept facilities to foster innovation and startup growth. This is anticipated to provide significant prospects for the expansion of the analyzed market.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 25.02 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 8.2 billion CAGR 13.2% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Deployment, Solution, Type, End-User Industry Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Anaqua Inc., CPA Global Limited, IPfolio Corporation, WebMD Limited, TM Cloud Inc., Patrix AB, Patsnap Pte Ltd, Alt Legal Inc., Gridlogics Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and AppColl Inc. Key Market Opportunities Increasing Focus on Digitalization Key Market Drivers Growing Patent, Trademark, and Industrial Design Applications

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the largest shareholder of the global intellectual property management software market during the forecast period. According to the World Intellectual Property Indicators (WIPO), Asia contributed to over two-thirds of all patent, trademark, and industrial design applications in 2018, with China driving the increase in demand for intellectual property (IP) rights globally. In addition, the region has witnessed a rise in government actions encouraging foreign patent applications. For example, the patent offices of India and Japan inked an expedited grant of patents to Indian organizations and individuals. The Union Cabinet approved a Bilateral Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) scheme between the Indian Patent Office and the patent offices of other interested nations in November 2019.

North America is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. In the context of pharmaceuticals, the United States and other industrialized nations favor significant patent rights as vital to incentivize innovation, recoup R&D and regulatory expenses, and invest in future advances. In addition, IPR protection and enforcement have risen to the center of U.S. company operations as a crucial foreign trade concern. This is primarily due to the importance of intellectual property to the U.S. economy and as a competitive advantage in global trade policy and regional and bilateral U.S. free trade agreements (FTAs). With the increasing number of patent applications and approvals and the complexity of the intellectual property, governments and other regional private entities are utilizing IP management software to simplify and optimize the process for all parties involved.

Europe is the third largest region in the global intellectual property management software market. Each year, more than 100,000 European patent applications are filed and approved, making it difficult for a business to predict whether a patented or unpatented invention or technique fits within the scope of a third-party patent application. The increasing number of foreign players due to the availability of new markets, diversification, and gaining a competitive edge through investments in established regions such as Europe is also a significant element in the region's expanding demand for IP management software.

Key Highlights

The global intellectual property management software market size is expected to reach USD 25.02 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

By deployment, the global intellectual property management software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment accounts for the largest market share during the forecast period.

By solution, the global intellectual property management software market is segmented into software and service. The software segment accounts for the largest market share during the forecast period.

By type, the global intellectual property management software market is segmented into patent intellectual property management, trademark intellectual property management, copyright intellectual property management, design intellectual property management, and other types.

By end-user industry, the global intellectual property management software market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, automotive, IT and Telecom, research institutes, and other end-user industries. IT and Telecom account for the largest market share.

Asia-Pacific is the largest shareholder of the global intellectual property management software market.

Competitors in Intellectual Property Management Software Market

Anaqua Inc.

lCPA Global Limited

lIPfolio Corporation

lWebMD Limited

lTM Cloud Inc.

lPatrix AB

lPatsnap Pte Ltd

lAlt Legal Inc.

lGridlogics Technologies Pvt. Ltd

lAppColl Inc





Segmentation of Intellectual Property Management Software Market

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Solution

Software

Service

By Type

Patent Intellectual Property Management

Trademark Intellectual Property Management

Copyright Intellectual Property Management

Design Intellectual Property Management

Other Types

By End-User Industry

BFSI

Healthcare

Automotive

IT and Telecom

Research Institutes

Other End-user Industries

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Recent Development

In July 2022, BioWorld, published by Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the release of a new report, Extending the Human Lifespan, which examines the science around extending our time on earth alongside our quality of life.

In June 2022, Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, released the very first study on the Top 100 New Brands. Using data from more than 20 million new trademark applications worldwide, the research identifies new brands that have sprung into the public sphere during the past two years.





