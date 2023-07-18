Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,679 in the last 365 days.

Intelligent Vending Machines Market Size is projected to reach USD 60.95 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.32%: Straits Research

The global intelligent vending machines market size was valued at USD 19.78 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 60.95 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.32% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America dominates the global intelligent vending machine market due to the widespread availability of safe cashless payment alternatives and widespread industrialization of beverage vending machines.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent vending machines are cutting-edge machines that provide commodities and interact with customers through gesture-based interaction, touchscreen controls, video, audio, fragrance, and cashless payment. Packaged foods, beverages, and tobacco products are frequently available from intelligent vending machines. Intelligent vending machines serve as hyper-local micro-fulfillment centers for e-commerce powerhouses such as Amazon and retailers such as Walmart.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/intelligent-vending-machines-market/request-sample


Rise in Self-Service Technology and Growing Demand of Intelligent Vending Machines in Shopping Malls Drives the Global Market

The surge in demand for self-service technology across Europe and North America, driven by advancements in automation technology and the rising adoption of contactless vending machines, is expected to drive the industry's growth during the forecast period. The advancement of IoT networks has benefited the retail industry, opening up new opportunities for intelligent vending machine market participants. Remote management is one of the most compelling arguments for businesses worldwide to adopt intelligent vending machines. Increased deployment of intelligent vending machines in shopping malls has aided the rapid expansion of the business in urban regions.

Implementation of IoT and Sophisticated Analytics Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The primary factor driving the intelligent vending machine market is consumers' increasing preference for cashless transactions. Consumer data on purchasing habits, behaviors, and average spending can be collected using the Internet of Things and advanced analytics. Interactive displays help businesses increase revenue by displaying marketing advertisements and developing loyalty programs.


Report Scope

Report Metric Details
Market Size by 2030 USD 60.95 billion
Market Size in 2021 USD 19.78 billion
CAGR 13.32% (2022-2030)
Historical Data 2019-2020
Base Year 2021
Forecast Period 2022-2030
Forecast Units Value (USD Billion)
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered By Machine Type, By Product Type
Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Royal Vendors, Inc., Crane Merchandising Systems, Sanden Holdings Corporation, N&W Global Vending S.p.A., Seaga, FAS International S.P.A., Rhea Vendors Group Spa, Azkoyen Group, Sielaff GmbH & Co. KG Company Snapshot, Automated Merchandising Systems Inc., BIANCHI INDUSTRY SPA, Jofemar Corporation, Continental Vending Inc., Automatic Vending Specialists, Crane Co, Advantech Co. Ltd.
Key Market Opportunities Implementation of IoT and Advanced Analytics
Key Market Drivers Increase in Demand for Self-Service Technology

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/intelligent-vending-machines-market


Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global intelligent vending machine market due to the widespread availability of safe cashless payment alternatives and widespread industrialization of beverage vending machines. Europe is the second leading region in the intelligent vending machine industry because European vending machine operators attempt to deliver food and beverage products through intelligent smart machines. The six European countries with the largest vending machine markets are Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Key Highlights

  • The global intelligent vending machines market size is projected to reach USD 60.95 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.32% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
  • Based on machine type, the market is divided into free-standing and wall-mounted. The free-standing vending machines are dominating the market and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.
  • Based on product type, the markets is segmented into packaged food and snacks, beverages, and medical supplies and hygiene products. Food and beverages dominate the market.
  • North America dominates the global intelligent vending machine market due to its expanding retail industry, widespread availability of safe cashless payment alternatives, and widespread industrialization of beverage vending machines.


Competitive Analysis

The global intelligent vending machines market’s major key players are Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Royal Vendors, Inc., Crane Merchandising Systems, Sanden Holdings Corporation, N&W Global Vending S.p.A., Seaga, FAS International S.P.A., Rhea Vendors Group Spa, Azkoyen Group, Sielaff GmbH & Co. KG Company Snapshot, Automated Merchandising Systems Inc., BIANCHI INDUSTRY SPA, Jofemar Corporation, Continental Vending Inc., Automatic Vending Specialists, Crane Co, Advantech Co. Ltd.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/intelligent-vending-machines-market/request-sample


Global Intelligent Vending Machines Market: Segmentation

By Machine Type

  • Free-Standing
  • Wall-Mounted

By Product Type

  • Packaged Food and Snacks
  • Beverages
  • Medical Supplies and Hygiene Products

By Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA


Table Of Content

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Research Scope & Segmentation
    1. Research Objectives
    2. Market Definition
    3. Limitations & Assumptions
    4. Market Scope & Segmentation
    5. Currency & Pricing Considered
  3. Market Opportunity Assessment
    1. Emerging Regions / Countries
    2. Emerging Companies
    3. Emerging Applications / End Use
    4. Investment Landscape
    5. New Business Models / Revenue Streams
    6. TAM
  4. Market Trends
    1. Drivers
    2. Market Warning Factors
    3. Latest Macro Economic Indicators
    4. Geopolitical Impact
    5. Human Factors
    6. Technology Factors
  5. Market Assessment
    1. Porters Five Forces Analysis
    2. Value Chain Analysis
    3. Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis
    4. Average Pricing Analysis
    5. Patent Analysis
    6. M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis
    7. Export Import Analysis
  6. ESG Trends
  7. Global Intelligent Vending Machines Market Size Analysis
    1. Global Intelligent Vending Machines Market Introduction
    2. By Machine Type
      1. Introduction
        1. Machine Type By Value
      2. Free-Standing
        1. By Value
      3. Wall-Mounted
        1. By Value
    3. By Product Type
      1. Introduction
        1. Product Type By Value
      2. Packaged Food and Snacks
        1. By Value
      3. Beverages
        1. By Value
      4. Medical Supplies and Hygiene Products
        1. By Value
  8. North America Market Analysis
    1. Introduction
    2. By Machine Type
      1. Introduction
        1. Machine Type By Value
      2. Free-Standing
        1. By Value
      3. Wall-Mounted
        1. By Value
    3. By Product Type
      1. Introduction
        1. Product Type By Value
      2. Packaged Food and Snacks
        1. By Value
      3. Beverages
        1. By Value
      4. Medical Supplies and Hygiene Products
        1. By Value
    4. U.S.
      1. By Machine Type
        1. Introduction
          1. Machine Type By Value
        2. Free-Standing
          1. By Value
        3. Wall-Mounted
          1. By Value
      2. By Product Type
        1. Introduction
          1. Product Type By Value
        2. Packaged Food and Snacks
          1. By Value
        3. Beverages
          1. By Value
        4. Medical Supplies and Hygiene Products
          1. By Value
    5. Canada
  9. Europe Market Analysis
    1. Introduction
    2. By Machine Type
      1. Introduction
        1. Machine Type By Value
      2. Free-Standing
        1. By Value
      3. Wall-Mounted
        1. By Value
    3. By Product Type
      1. Introduction
        1. Product Type By Value
      2. Packaged Food and Snacks
        1. By Value
      3. Beverages
        1. By Value
      4. Medical Supplies and Hygiene Products
        1. By Value
    4. U.K.
      1. By Machine Type
        1. Introduction
          1. Machine Type By Value
        2. Free-Standing
          1. By Value
        3. Wall-Mounted
          1. By Value
      2. By Product Type
        1. Introduction
          1. Product Type By Value
        2. Packaged Food and Snacks
          1. By Value
        3. Beverages
          1. By Value
        4. Medical Supplies and Hygiene Products
          1. By Value
    5. Germany
    6. France
    7. Spain
    8. Italy
    9. Russia
    10. Nordic
    11. Benelux
    12. Rest of Europe
  10. APAC Market Analysis
    1. Introduction
    2. By Machine Type
      1. Introduction
        1. Machine Type By Value
      2. Free-Standing
        1. By Value
      3. Wall-Mounted
        1. By Value
    3. By Product Type
      1. Introduction
        1. Product Type By Value
      2. Packaged Food and Snacks
        1. By Value
      3. Beverages
        1. By Value
      4. Medical Supplies and Hygiene Products
        1. By Value
    4. China
      1. By Machine Type
        1. Introduction
          1. Machine Type By Value
        2. Free-Standing
          1. By Value
        3. Wall-Mounted
          1. By Value
      2. By Product Type
        1. Introduction
          1. Product Type By Value
        2. Packaged Food and Snacks
          1. By Value
        3. Beverages
          1. By Value
        4. Medical Supplies and Hygiene Products
          1. By Value
    5. Korea
    6. Japan
    7. India
    8. Australia
    9. Taiwan
    10. South East Asia
    11. Rest of Asia-Pacific
  11. Middle East and Africa Market Analysis
    1. Introduction
    2. By Machine Type
      1. Introduction
        1. Machine Type By Value
      2. Free-Standing
        1. By Value
      3. Wall-Mounted
        1. By Value
    3. By Product Type
      1. Introduction
        1. Product Type By Value
      2. Packaged Food and Snacks
        1. By Value
      3. Beverages
        1. By Value
      4. Medical Supplies and Hygiene Products
        1. By Value
    4. UAE
      1. By Machine Type
        1. Introduction
          1. Machine Type By Value
        2. Free-Standing
          1. By Value
        3. Wall-Mounted
          1. By Value
      2. By Product Type
        1. Introduction
          1. Product Type By Value
        2. Packaged Food and Snacks
          1. By Value
        3. Beverages
          1. By Value
        4. Medical Supplies and Hygiene Products
          1. By Value
    5. Turkey
    6. Saudi Arabia
    7. South Africa
    8. Egypt
    9. Nigeria
    10. Rest of MEA
  12. LATAM Market Analysis
    1. Introduction
    2. By Machine Type
      1. Introduction
        1. Machine Type By Value
      2. Free-Standing
        1. By Value
      3. Wall-Mounted
        1. By Value
    3. By Product Type
      1. Introduction
        1. Product Type By Value
      2. Packaged Food and Snacks
        1. By Value
      3. Beverages
        1. By Value
      4. Medical Supplies and Hygiene Products
        1. By Value
    4. Brazil
      1. By Machine Type
        1. Introduction
          1. Machine Type By Value
        2. Free-Standing
          1. By Value
        3. Wall-Mounted
          1. By Value
      2. By Product Type
        1. Introduction
          1. Product Type By Value
        2. Packaged Food and Snacks
          1. By Value
        3. Beverages
          1. By Value
        4. Medical Supplies and Hygiene Products
          1. By Value
    5. Mexico
    6. Argentina
    7. Chile
    8. Colombia
    9. Rest of LATAM
  13. Competitive Assessment
    1. Adoption Matrix
    2. Intelligent Vending Machines Market Share By Manufacturers
    3. Intelligent Vending Machines Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers
    4. Average Price By Manufacturers
    5. Vendor Footprint Analysis
  14. Market Players Assessment
    1. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd
      1. Overview
      2. Business Information
      3. Revenue
      4. ASP
      5. Gross Margin
      6. Swot Analysis
      7. Recent Developmments
    2. Royal Vendors, Inc.
    3. Crane Merchandising Systems
    4. Sanden Holdings Corporation
    5. N&W Global Vending S.p.A.
    6. Seaga
    7. FAS International S.P.A.
    8. Rhea Vendors Group Spa
    9. Azkoyen Group
    10. Sielaff GmbH & Co
    11. KG Company Snapshot
    12. Automated Merchandising Systems Inc
    13. BIANCHI INDUSTRY SPA
    14. Jofemar Corporation
    15. Continental Vending Inc
    16. Automatic Vending Specialists
    17. Crane Co
    18. Advantech Co. Ltd
  15. Research Methodology
    1. Research Data
      1. Secondary Data
        1. Major secondary sources
        2. Key data from secondary sources
      2. Primary Data
        1. Key data from primary sources
        2. Breakdown of primaries
      3. Secondary And Primary Research
        1. Key industry insights
    2. Market Size Estimation
      1. Bottom-Up Approach
      2. Top-Down Approach
      3. Market Projection
    3. Research Assumptions
      1. Assumptions
    4. Limitations
    5. Risk Assessment
  16. Appendix
    1. Discussion Guide
    2. Customization Options
    3. Related Reports
  17. Disclaimer


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/intelligent-vending-machines-market/toc


Market News

  • April 2022- Concerning Delay in Announcement of Financial Results for Consolidated Subsidiary Fuji Furukawa Engineering & Construction.
  • January 2022- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Capital investment for increase in production of SiC power semiconductors.
  • May 2022- Crane Holdings, Co. Provides Update on Previously Announced Divestitures and Updates Full-Year 2022 Earnings Guidance.
  • April 2022- Advantech Supports Tsai Ying Clean Energy to Develop Taiwan's First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Bus Management System.


News Media

Global Smart Factory Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 9.6% by 2031.

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size USD 63.41 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 6.2%


Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Refrigerants Market: Information by Product Type, Application (Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Chillers, and Heat Pumps, and Others), End-User, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market: Information by Product (Chatbots, Smart Speakers), Technology (Text-To-Speech, Speech Recognition), Industry Vertical, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market: Information by Application (Marketing and Advertisement), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises), End-User, Region—Forecast Till 2031


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.


For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 203 695 0070 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


Primary Logo

You just read:

Intelligent Vending Machines Market Size is projected to reach USD 60.95 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.32%: Straits Research

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more