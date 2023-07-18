Freeze-dried Powder Market to Hit a US$ 55.53 Billion at 7.2% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Role of Freeze-dried Powder in Preserving Vital Nutrients in Food & Beverages and Extending Their Shelf Life Leading to Increased Product Sales

Freeze-dried powder is a natural product, free from preservatives and added sugars. It allows for the preservation of fresh vegetables and fruits using specific techniques, enabling their use over an extended period. This powder is commonly used to enhance the flavor of various food and beverage items such as ice cream, shakes, yogurt, juice, and granola. It can be added to muffins, chocolates, and other treats to infuse them with vibrant and zestful flavors.

Growing demand for health drinks containing fruit & vegetable powders with high amounts of minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins is contributing to the generation of lucrative opportunities for players. The market is estimated to expand at a significant rate in developed and developing countries owing to consumers’ rising preference for health drinks containing a wide variety of vegetable and fruit flavors.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global freeze-dried powder market is valued at US$ 27.71 billion in 2023.

Global demand for freeze-dried powder is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2033.

The global industry is set to reach a value of US$ 55.53 billion by 2033-end.

Sales of freeze-dried powder for use in bakery snacks and desserts are projected to increase at 8.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The market in the United States is estimated to reach US$ 17.88 billion by 2033.

Demand for freeze-dried powder in Germany is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 6.61 billion by the end of 2033.

The Chinese market is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 9.1% through 2033.

Sales of freeze-dried powder in India are projected to reach US$ 5.11 billion by 2033.

“Growing application of freeze-dried powder as a convenient substitute for fresh vegetables and fruits in several products is contributing to its increased sales globally,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

Maintaining product standards, strengthening supply chain management systems, and stringent quality control are measures adopted by prominent players to expand their reach and increase their market share.

Collaborations, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and new developments are some significant strategies that are adopted by players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance:

Paradise Fruits, in February 2020, launched freeze-dried granules and powders derived from different fruits. These products are ideal for use in baked goods, confectionery, and chocolates.



Key Companies Profiled

Doehler Group SE

Farmvilla Food

European Freeze Dry ApS

SouthAM

Thrive Foods

Paradise Fruits

Vergum Ingredients Inc



Rising Demand for Clean-labeled Packaged Food and Beverages Fueling Demand for Freeze-dried Powder

Utilization of freeze-dried powder has surged significantly in fruit-flavored and vegetable-flavored infant formulas, providing essential vitamins and minerals tailored for specific age groups. The growing consumption of clean-label packaged food and beverages is expected to create favorable growth prospects for the freeze-dried powder market over the next decade.

Freeze-dried powder is also utilized for the production of different flavored beverages, which is estimated to propel its demand in the coming decade. The increasing production of functional and ready-to-drink beverages is also anticipated to offer profitable opportunities for players.

High Cost of Freeze-dried Powder and Stringent Food Safety Regulations Impacting Product Sales

Players need to spend a handsome amount on the setup required for the freezing process. The equipment used in the procedure is costlier than that used for conventional processes, resulting in higher production costs and, subsequently, an increased price for the final product.

Regulatory bodies are implementing stringent regulations for the production and preservation of food & beverages. Adherence to these regulations can sometimes become a tedious task for manufacturers and restrict market expansion.

