Johnsonville Selects Jitterbit as the Critical Connection Platform of its Digital Strategy Initiative

Sausage company leverages Jitterbit’s iPaaS platform to optimize business operations and further automate the manufacturing process

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader for empowering transformation through automation, today announced that sausage brand, Johnsonville, has chosen Jitterbit’s Harmony, a cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS) and workflow automation solution, to help the company modernize its technology infrastructure, increase automation and boost process efficiency for stronger business results. Harmony will enable Johnsonville to further automate its “hire to retire” processes, bring diverse datasets together for integrated planning, and connect data and insights with the shop floor, further automating their manufacturing processes.



Having been in business for almost 80 years, Johnsonville has built its success empowering members with a culture that delivers craveable and high-quality products. Today, the company is ready to evolve its back-end technology infrastructure to bring new capabilities to the business that drive efficiency and growth. With Jitterbit’s powerful integration technology, Johnsonville will further accelerate the pace of its digital transformation goals.

The benefits of Jitterbit’s Harmony for Johnsonville include:

Real-time process execution: Harmony’s event-based API Manager will enable Johnsonville to achieve real-time process execution, streamline workflows and empower smarter, faster business decisions.

Harmony’s event-based API Manager will enable Johnsonville to achieve real-time process execution, streamline workflows and empower smarter, faster business decisions. Reduced manual work: With Harmony, Johnsonville can automate the management of on-premise mission-critical systems, meaning no more manual work is required to complete business operations.

With Harmony, Johnsonville can automate the management of on-premise mission-critical systems, meaning no more manual work is required to complete business operations. Optimized manufacturing processes: Harmony will enable a seamless connection to Johnsonville’s recipe management system to optimize processes in each manufacturing facility.



“Digital transformation is a complicated journey for every company, especially those encumbered with legacy technology and disconnected systems. That’s what makes an effective iPaaS solution so valuable – it not only speeds up transformation, it simplifies it as well,” said George Gallegos, CEO at Jitterbit. “We are thrilled to be working with Johnsonville in its new digital strategy initiative, working together to integrate siloed data, eliminate manual processes and optimize operations to drive long-term success.”

“As one of the longest-standing sausage brands in the country, we were ready to evolve our technology infrastructure, leveraging the data integration provided by a complete iPaaS platform to boost efficiency and ROI,” said Paul Townsend, IT Director of Solution Delivery & Support at Johnsonville. “After careful consideration, we chose to work with Jitterbit. The Harmony platform’s capabilities, coupled with the smart, professional culture of the Jitterbit team, made for the right recipe to achieve our digital transformation objectives.”

Jitterbit has assisted thousands of companies in accelerating business outcomes, with integration efforts coming live in days or weeks rather than months. It is the only industry solution that offers iPaaS, API management, and low-code application development through a single platform.

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit empowers business transformation with low-code enterprise solutions for integration and application development. Jitterbit combines and simplifies the power of iPaaS, APIM, EDI, and LCAP to amplify the value of on-premise, cloud-based, and SaaS systems and accelerate the digital journey. Organizations around the globe rely on Jitterbit’s experience and expertise to help them automate critical business processes and build applications to futureproof their business. Learn how Jitterbit helps people work happier at www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Johnsonville

Wisconsin-based Johnsonville is the No. 1 national sausage brand, selling and serving more than 30 different varieties of sausage across 40+ countries and in more than 140 U.S. professional, semi-pro and college sports stadiums. Founded in 1945 by the late Ralph F. and Alice Stayer, Johnsonville remains a family-owned company of obsessed sausage-makers that employs and develops approximately 3,000 members globally. For more information about Johnsonville, please visit Johnsonville.com or join us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

