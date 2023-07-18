New Data Shows Majority of HR Leaders Believe Consumer-Directed Benefits Help Employees Battle Inflation

HealthEquity releases research findings from national employer and employee surveys

/EIN News/ -- DRAPER, Utah, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) (“HealthEquity”), the leader in health savings accounts (HSAs) and consumer-directed benefits administration released results from its latest employer survey which finds 87% of employers believe consumer directed-benefits can be a vehicle for battling inflation.



“We’ve all experienced the effects of shrinking purchasing power this year,” said HealthEquity Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Tia Padia. “That’s why HSAs are more important than ever — utilizing consumer-directed benefits helps employees keep more of their paychecks month-to-month.”

The consumer price index has increased by 13% in the United States since April 2021. HealthEquity’s new data reveals cost containment is now HR leader’s top concern.

When asked how consumer-directed benefits help employees, HR leaders chose the following as the top three ways they provide support to employees:

35% indicated lower premium costs help employees increase take-home pay

24% said employer contributions offset healthcare-related costs

15% indicated HSA contributions reduce workers’ tax burdens



"Consumer-driven benefits like HSAs and high-deductible plans offer a unique value,” said Padia. “Beyond just cost savings for employers, they can also enhance healthcare accessibility, and with proper education, lead to improved health outcomes and an increased use of preventative care as employees engage more directly in managing their health.”

In addition to insights into the attitudes and priorities of benefits leaders, HealthEquity also identified an important nuance: while 74% of workers are concerned about inflation only 7% of HR leaders in a recent employer survey indicated that helping employees navigate inflation was a top concern. This suggests that there may be a disconnect between employee and employer perceptions and language around benefit cost concerns and priorities.

“Both sides of the benefits equation have good reason to be sensitive to dollars and cents,” said Padia. “Our belief is that carefully structured benefit plans that use consumer-directed elements can achieve the balance both employers and employees are looking for.”

To learn more about benefits affordability research findings, visit info.healthequity.com/affordable, or for additional perspective read “3 ways HSAs help employees battle inflation” on the HealthEquity Remark blog.

