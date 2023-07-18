Hennessey Unbridles Supercharged 850-Horsepower 'H850' 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

/EIN News/ -- A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:







Hennessey announces high-performance supercharged upgrades for the all-new, seventh-generation 2024 S650 Ford Mustang Dark Horse model

Flagship 'H850' Ford Mustang Dark Horse boasts 850 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque

Performance-inspired carbon fiber aero, wheels, and suspension enhance road and track capabilities

Upgrade packages backed by Hennessey's comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty

Images – Hennessey H850 Mustang Dark Horse

SEALY, Texas, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey Performance, the world-renowned Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, announces high-performance supercharged upgrades for the all-new, seventh-generation 2024 Ford S650 Mustang Dark Horse. The comprehensive turn-key package dramatically boosts engine output and enhances the appearance of the latest iteration of America's iconic pony car.

Ford's completely redesigned 'S650' Mustang Dark Horse is fitted with Ford's naturally aspirated Gen-4 Coyote 5.0-liter V8. The automaker upgrades the Dark Horse with GT500 connecting rods and a dual throttle body to earn a factory rating of 500 horsepower. The 2024 Dark Horse may be ordered with either a Tremec 6-speed manual (3.73 gears) or with Ford’s 10-speed automatic (3.55 gearing). Regardless of transmission choice, the track-focused Mustang features upgraded multi-piston Brembo performance brakes on both axles.

Hennessey's experienced technicians, who have been 'making fast cars faster' for 32 years, fit the Mustang's V8 with a high-performance supercharger and a high-flow air induction system, upgraded fuel injectors, and a new fuel pump. Calibrated with an HPE Engine Management software upgrade, the ‘H850’ Dark Horse produces 850 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque — a 70 percent increase in power!

To complement its potent powerplant, the Hennessey 'H850' Ford Mustang Dark Horse is visually enhanced with a stylish carbon-fiber front splitter, carbon-fiber side skirts, and a carbon-fiber rear spoiler. Completing the exterior cosmetic enhancements are a set of stunning forged aluminum alloy wheels. Hennessey's embroidered head restraints are fitted to the seats, while Hennessey's badging and script adorn the quarter panels and rear fascia. Unique 'Heritage' graphics are optional.

John Hennessey, company founder, and CEO: "Our supercharged Mustang builds have continually been customer favorites over the years, and Ford's improved S650 platform will prove to be its most capable. Without question, our supercharged 850 horsepower Dark Horse model will be one of the most exciting and powerful muscle cars on the road — sure to turn heads with its distinctive supercharger wail and exhaust note."

The 'H850' Ford Mustang Dark Horse upgrades are backed by Hennessey's comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty. Production of the new models will begin in Q4 of 2023. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Hennessey directly through HennesseyPerformance.com; or by calling +1 979.885.1300.

(Note: Dark Horse™, Coyote™, and Mustang™ are trademarks of Ford Motor Company.)

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from various brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 100 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on 40-50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. HennesseyPerformance.com

About Hennessey Special Vehicles

The Hennessey Special Vehicles team was formed to create the world-record-breaking hypercars, the Hennessey Venom GT (270.49 mph in 2014) and the current world-record-holding 'fastest convertible' the Hennessey Venom GT Roadster (265.5 mph in 2016). In 2020, Hennessey Special Vehicles launched the 100% bespoke, twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 Coupe, which sold out in 2021, with customer deliveries taking place from 2021-2023. An open-top Roadster and track-focused Revolution variant joined the F5 Coupe in 2022 and 2023, each boasting the F5's prodigious 1,817 bhp 'Fury' engine. The company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseySpecialVehicles.com

