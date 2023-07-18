ReversingLabs Empowers Growth by Supercharging its Executive Team with Strategic Hires

Welcomes Seasoned Cybersecurity Executives Michael Parker as Chief Marketing Officer, Ron Kormanek as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Saša Zdjelar as Chief Trust Officer

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs , a leader in software supply chain security, today announced the appointments of Michael Parker as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Ron Kormanek as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Saša Zdjelar as Chief Trust Officer (CTrO) to focus on customer experience and capturing demand for the company’s award-winning software supply chain security solution.



“We are thrilled to have these talented cybersecurity executives join ReversingLabs to help us meet the urgent market demand of securing the global software supply chain,” said Peter Doggart, Chief Operating Officer, ReversingLabs. “Michael, Ron and Saša join our team at a pivotal time as we accelerate our go-to-market strategy and bring customers a more complete understanding of software risk through innovative solutions that analyze packaged software and binaries to assess contents, risks and potential threats. These leaders will play an important role in helping us meet our customers’ needs while reaching our business goals.”

Parker is a seasoned executive, advisor and successful entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in high-tech, particularly within the cybersecurity industry. Most recently, Parker served as CMO at ActiveFence, a leading trust and safety provider for online platforms. Previously, he was the CMO for Armis, where he launched the company from stealth mode in 2017 to become the award-winning leader in the IoT, OT and IoMT security space with a valuation of more than $2 billion. Before that, he was CEO and Co-Founder of Zamurai, an enterprise collaboration solution which was acquired by LogMeIn in 2014. Earlier in his career, Parker held leadership roles at Symantec running enterprise marketing, as well as driving product marketing for its $800 million backup product line.

As Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Kormanek will oversee all aspects of go-to-market (GTM) initiatives, including sales, enterprise, channel and sales development. Focused on forging ReversingLabs GTM strategy, Kormanek will be instrumental in helping the company meet growing demand for its software supply chain security solutions while identifying new opportunities and maintaining its strong global momentum. Kormanek joins ReversingLabs with more than two decades of technology sales and management expertise in expanding global sales at cybersecurity organizations. Kormanek joins ReversingLabs from Whitesource/Mend.io where he nearly doubled the company’s revenue during his time as Chief Revenue Officer. Previously, Kormanek also served as Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Checkmarx where he helped grow the company from under $10 million to over $100 million in annual recurring revenue and as Vice President of Sales for HP’s Enterprise Security division.

“These appointments reinforce our commitment to assembling a best-in-class leadership team with a customer-first mindset. The collective cybersecurity experience and knowledge of our new executives will further propel us toward achieving our strategic objectives and driving future growth,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and Co-Founder, ReversingLabs. “I am excited to welcome Michael, Ron and Saša to ReversingLabs as we continue to shape the industry and lead in software supply chain security.”

As the company’s first CTrO, Zdjelar will enable trust-centric growth and innovation in ReversingLabs products and ensure the company fulfills its security and privacy obligations to customers, partners, investors and employees. Zdjelar’s background includes almost 20 years of experience leading global teams in security, technology and business at top organizations, including Salesforce and ExxonMobil Corporation. In his role as CTrO, he will provide leadership, governance and oversight of the CSO/CISO function, including product security, and will partner with other leaders on corporate and product strategy, strategic partnerships and research, and customer and technology advisory boards, including ReversingLabs CISO Council.

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs protects the modern enterprise from sophisticated software supply chain security attacks, malware, ransomware, and other threats.

The ReversingLabs Software Supply Chain Security Platform analyzes any file, binary, or software package, including those that evade traditional security solutions. The hybrid-cloud, privacy centric platform democratizes insights across the enterprise, enabling development teams to securely release applications; third-party risk teams to safely procure software; and security operations teams to monitor, isolate and quickly respond to threats.

ReversingLabs data is used by more than 65 of the world's most advanced security vendors and their tens of thousands of security professionals. ReversingLabs enterprise customers span all industries, leveraging integrations with popular DevSecOps and SOC platforms that enable teams to access the analysis they need to make quick security verdicts, eliminate threats, and release software with confidence.

