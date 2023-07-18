Sandy Spring Bank Announces New President of West Financial Services, Inc.

Brian Mackin promoted to lead the Bank’s subsidiary

/EIN News/ -- OLNEY, Md., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bank, a subsidiary of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SASR), announced today that Brian Mackin is the new President of West Financial Services, Inc. Mackin succeeds Glen Buco in the position after preparing for the transition over the past year. Buco will continue to support West in various capacities. West Financial Services, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sandy Spring Bank.

Mackin has 24 years of experience in the financial services industry, including more than 22 years at West Financial Services. He has served in many roles at the company, including trader, technology specialist, portfolio manager, and relationship manager. Mackin also held the positions of Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

“Brian’s knowledge base and experience is vast and essential for the continued success of our business and our clients,” said R. Louis Caceres, Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer of Sandy Spring Bank. “He has worked tirelessly to provide exceptional service to our clients while fostering a culture of cooperation, collaboration and innovation.”

Mackin earned a BS in Business Administration with a concentration in Economics from George Mason University and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, having earned that designation in 2014. Last year, Brian was recognized by Washingtonian magazine as a Top Fee-Only Financial Planner and as a Five Star Wealth Manager by Five Star Professional.

“It is truly an honor to be selected to lead West Financial Services, and I am excited to apply my experience and to build upon Glen Buco’s significant legacy — growing a company known for offering an extraordinary level of personalized service,” Mackin said. “I look forward to leading our dynamic and committed team, implementing new ideas and helping clients reach their financial goals.”

About West Financial Services, Inc.

The team at West Financial Services has spent more than 40 years building a firm dedicated to taking a conservative and ethical approach to growing and protecting client wealth and prosperity. Since its inception in 1982, the company has provided financial services on a fee-only basis, acting as a fiduciary for clients. West Financial Services provides a full range of services, including financial planning, investment management and personal consulting services to individuals, families, businesses, foundations and associations. West Financial Services also offers retirement plan consulting services focused on helping retirement plan sponsors and trustees meet their fiduciary obligations.

About Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR), a financial services company headquartered in Olney, Maryland. Sandy Spring Bank is a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, West Financial Services, Inc. and Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services. To learn more about Sandy Spring Bank, please visit https://www.sandyspringbank.com.

