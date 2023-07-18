Mimecast Selects Noble People As Lead Global Media Agency

Company to strategically invest to grow brand awareness

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (Mimecast), an advanced email and collaboration security company, today announced it has selected Noble People, a New York-based media agency, to advise the company on its paid media initiatives as part of its overall marketing strategy. Noble People helps some of the biggest brands achieve maximum growth by providing strategic buying, reporting and optimization services.



“We are committed to strategically using paid media to reach audiences globally, both to grow our brand awareness and to share how we can help businesses Work Protected ™,” said Norman Guadagno, CMO, Mimecast. “Noble People gives us the scale and the capabilities we require, combined with an intensely creative team dedicated to pushing boundaries in a crowded media landscape.”

Mimecast has been on a mission to protect organizations from cyberattacks since 2003. As the company enters its third decade, it is collaborating with expert partners like Noble People to help more audiences discover why Mimecast is a trusted brand for over 40,000 customers.

“We are thrilled to partner with a market leader like Mimecast during a time of transformative growth for the company,” said Greg March, CEO, Noble People. “Our team is excited to collaborate with Mimecast to deliver its Work Protected story to audiences worldwide.”

The first work from the partnership will be in market in the US and UK in the fall of 2023.

