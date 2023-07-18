Continuous Basalt Fiber Market Comprehensive Analysis, Development Strategy and Industry Growth at CAGR of 10.3% by 2030

Increase in demand for non-corrosive materials from the construction industry, growth in the construction sector, and increase in spending on home remodeling.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuous basalt fiber is manufactured from basalt rock, by melting at 14000 C. Continuous basalt fiber is used in automotive, construction, aerospace, defense, and many others industries, owing to features such as having high tensile strength, high structural integrity, and mechanical properties. Continuous basalt fiber has gained importance, owing to a constant demand for lightweight materials with strength in industries such as defense, automotive, aerospace, and other manufacturing industries. Continuous basalt fiber offers high strength and is used as a replacement for materials such as aluminum and steel. In addition, they offer resistance to corrosion, wear, impact, and fire.

The global continuous basalt fiber market size was valued at $173.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $473.6 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global continuous basalt fiber market share, accounting for around half the share of the market.

Request Sample Report with Industry Insights of "Continuous Basalt Fiber " @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2508

Basalt fiber reinforced polymer (BFRP) reinforcing bars have recently been introduced as an alternative to steel reinforcement for concrete structures, as well as external support for retrofitting on concrete structures and building structures, which fuels growth of the global continuous basalt fiber market. Benefits associated with continuous basalt fiber such as high tensile strength, environmentally friendly, and recyclable material, which is expected to rise adoption of continuous basalt fiber in automotive, defense, and other end users, which fuels the global continuous basalt fiber market growth.

Top Players:

Key players profiled in this report include The Basaltex NV, Hengdian Group, Shanxi Yaxin Group, Fiberbas, Jilin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co Ltd, Armbasalt CJCS, Technobasalt-Invest LLC, Kamenny Vek, LAVAintel, and Isomatex S.A.

Make Purchase Inquiry About Report At: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2508

Segmentation Based On:

The global continuous basalt fiber market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, processing technology, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into basic and advanced. The basic segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. By product type, it is divided into roving, chopped strands, fabrics, and others. The roving segment dominated the market in 2020. On the basis of processing technology, the market is categorized into pultrusion, vacuum infusion, texturizing, stitching & weaving, and others. The others segment generated highest revenue in 2020. On the basis of end user, it is divided into construction, transportation, industrial, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Region wise, the global continuous basalt fiber market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global continuous basalt fiber market share, and is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2508