Auditor DiZoglio Visits with Members of the Latino Economic Development Corporation & Hope Community Development Corporation 

SPRINGFIELD — State Auditor Diana DiZoglio recently met with members of the Latino Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) and Hope Community Development Corporation (Hope CDC), both of the City of Springfield, to highlight and help increase access to the ongoing work of her office.

“For all of the Beacon Hill discussion around diversity, equity, and inclusion, our state, according to recent reports, gives out around only 1% of contracts to minority-owned businesses,” said Auditor DiZoglio. “That is simply unacceptable and why we are currently conducting an audit of the state’s Supplier Diversity Office with a lens on equity to help identify ways we can impact meaningful change.”

The conversation touched upon limited access to state grant and business development opportunities, and understanding how state contracts are awarded.

“There are clear inequities across state government regarding the awarding of state contracts, and it’s beyond past time it be addressed,” said Auditor DiZoglio.

The group also discussed how increased accessibility to information and transparency in government around state contracting are important tools for the gathered advocates.