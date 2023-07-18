JOY NUR INVITES READERS TO GAIN A DEEPER UNDERSTANDING OF THE METAPHYSICS AND THE SELF
Joy Nur shares her wisdom towards gaining a deeper understanding of the metaphysics and the self in her book The Cube of Space Workbook: Revised EditionTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The relationship between metaphysics and tarot readings in gaining a better understanding of one’s self is not that isolated. This is well exhibited in Joy Nur’s revised edition of her book towards self-discovery entitled “The Cube of Space Workbook”.
All for self-exploration, meditation, and discovery, “The Cube of Space Workbook: Revised Edition” explains the very concept of three dimensions through a cube. With this, parts of the reader are unlocked, parts that even they have not witnessed before or have avoided. It also goes deep into the links between mental processes and physical experience as well as the nature of cycles of life experiences.
Hassan, an Amazon customer, says, “The author has presented her knowledge and ideas in a way that is easy to understand for most people. The concepts mentioned in the book are relevant to daily life. I recommend this book to people on the road to discovering themselves.”
A fascinating, well-written, and mind-opening read, “The Cube of Space Workbook: Revised Edition” continues to guide and inspire people to better understand the world and themselves.
Continuing to enrich her spiritual practice as an intentional Sufi, Joy Nur has been a student of Qabalah and a member of Builders of the Adytum since 1978. During her time of learning, a meditation on the Cube and its Tarot correspondences brought her some great insight, which led her to write “The Cube of Space Workbook.” More information about Joy may be found by visiting her www.marilynjoynur.com.
Enter the journey to self-discovery with Joy Nur’s knowledge and wisdom, and get a copy of the workbook on Amazon.
