Rebuilding Champaign-Urbana - Major projects highlight Year Five of Rebuild Illinois

ILLINOIS, July 17 - CHAMPAIGN-URBANA - Entering Year Five of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today multiple projects in the Champaign-Urbana area are underway or starting soon, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. Eight major projects, led by the Interstate 57/74 interchange reconstruction, represent a total investment of more than $330.5 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in the Champaign-Urbana area and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."





Seven major projects are underway, with five scheduled to wrap up this year and two others estimated to complete next year and in 2025, led by the $251.8 million reconstruction of the Interstate 57/74 interchange. Additionally, another project breaks ground later this summer and estimated to be complete in the fall.

I-57/74 reconstruction of cloverleaf interchange with new structures, pavement with culvert replacement and adjacent resurfacing. Work began in 2021, with an estimated completion in the winter of 2025. Reduced lanes, routine traffic pattern changes and nighttime closures are to be expected throughout construction.

Saline Branch Bridge .3 miles west of Elm Street in St. Joseph deck overlay replacement began in April with anticipated completion in November. One lane remains open in both directions, with temporary traffic signals.

Illinois 130 at Guardian Drive south to the I-74 ramp at University Avenue resurfacing began in May and is anticipated to wrap up in August. Nightly road closures with a detour are in place.

East Branch Salt Fork River Bridge .3 mile east of Rantoul deck overlay replacement began in June and is anticipated to wrap up in November. One lane remains open in both directions with flaggers and temporary traffic signals.

U.S. 150, 1.7 and 2.6 miles east of DeWitt County culvert replacement began in May and is anticipated to wrap up in August. A full closure is in place, weather permitting, through August 17.

I-74 Saline Branch Bridge, one mile east of U.S. 45 over I-74, east of Urbana deck overlay replacement began in April and is anticipated to wrap up in November. One lane remains open in both directions with a barrier wall.

I-74 from bridge over U.S. 150 west of Danville to the Vermilion River in Danville rehabilitation, pavement reconstruction and drainage improvements began last September and will continue into the fall of 2024. Continual changing lane reductions will occur.

U.S. 136 from McLean County to east of Fisher resurfacing and ADA improvement work is anticipated to start in July and wrap up in November. One lane remains open in both directions with flaggers.

"Rebuild Illinois continues to improve the mobility and quality of life for Champaign-Urbana communities," said state Rep. Carol Ammons (D-Urbana). "These critical investments in our local infrastructure will not only improve commute times for motorists and truck drivers but also ensure that these roads and bridges remain durable for years to come. It is no secret that our state and country's infrastructure is in need of serious infrastructure investments. I thank Gov. Pritzker for his commitment to keeping us safe on the road, and I look forward to the completion of these much-needed projects."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





"As a regional destination for employment, shopping and major events at the state's flagship University of Illinois, having well-designed and ample interstate connectivity into Champaign is paramount to keeping our residents and visitors safe," said Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen. "The replacement of the congested and accident-prone I-57/I-74 interchange with a new, modern design that is engineered for motorist safety is greatly appreciated and made possible thanks to the Rebuild Illinois capital program. Thank you to the governor and our local legislators for their support for this needed improvement."





"Rebuild Illinois is a transformative investment in our community's roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure," said Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin. We appreciate Governor Pritzker and the State of Illinois for focusing on safety, mobility and function in the systems that we depend on for travel in our daily lives.





Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





"These investments in the Champaign-Urban region will strengthen our system of multimodal transportation across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Remember: If you are driving in Illinois this construction season, you will be driving through work zones. When you see orange, stay patient, drop the devices and slow down."





