Manulife Vietnam appoints new CEO Tina Nguyen

HCM CITY — Tina Nguyen has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Vietnam, subject to regulatory approval.

Tina will report to Phil Witherington, President and CEO of Manulife Asia, Manulife Vietnam announced on Monday.

Tina joins Manulife Vietnam from Generali Vietnam Life where she was CEO for the past seven years. Before that, she was with Prudential Vietnam for more than 11 years, holding multiple roles including General Manager for Marketing and Partnership Distribution, Chief Customer Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Finance Director.

Before joining Prudential Vietnam, Tina was Financial Controller at Texas Electric Cooperatives in Austin, Texas, the US. Tina began her career as an auditor with Ernst & Young and worked in various offices in the firm’s network in Asia including Hong Kong and Việt Nam as well as in Canada and the US.

Phil Witherington, President and CEO of Manulife Asia, said: “Tina’s joining reinforces our focus on accelerating growth in Việt Nam and other emerging markets in Asia. Tina’s strong leadership and passion for customer experience will be instrumental in deepening customer centricity in Việt Nam.”

“Tina brings a wealth of experience to Manulife Vietnam, having worked across multiple disciplines in life insurance in the local market. We are delighted to welcome someone of Tina’s calibre to the Manulife Vietnam leadership team as we pursue the next phase of our sustainable profitable growth," Sachin Shah, Chairman of the Manulife Vietnam Members Council, said.” — VNS