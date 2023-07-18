Bia Saigon rallies support for Việt Nam National Women’s Football team

VIETNAM, July 18 - HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam National Women’s Football Team's recent achievements have inspired sports enthusiasts nationwide and exemplified the resilience, determination, and unwavering spirit of Việt Nam's athletes.

In a historic moment for Vietnamese football, the team has achieved remarkable success, securing four consecutive Gold Medals at the SEA Games and becoming the first national team from Việt Nam to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2023.

On June 16, 2023, a press conference was held to announce the launch of "Việt Nam, Where Are You?" documentary, produced by Viewfinder in collaboration with the Việt Nam Football Federation and exclusively sponsored by Bia Saigon. The documentary aims to share the inspiring journey of the Việt Nam National Women’s Football Team, showcasing their historic qualification for the World Cup 2023. This film is also set to honour and recognise the accomplishments of our national women's football team while rallying support for gender equality in Vietnamese sports.

Bennett Neo, General Director of the Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation, expressed his enthusiasm, saying: "We believe this captivating documentary will showcase the indomitable spirit of our National Women's Football Team, unveiling their relentless pursuit of their dreams, which has united and ignited the hopes of the entire country. Through this partnership, we proudly reaffirm our commitment to supporting the development of sports talent in Việt Nam and showcasing the best of our nation to the world."

From July 20 to August 20, 2023, the Việt Nam National Women’s Football Team will participate in the World Cup 2023 held in Australia and New Zealand. To honour and uplift the spirits of our national women footballers, Bia Saigon has launched a media campaign featuring various activities, including a 30-second TV commercial carrying the message "We Stand by You with Millions of Others." This campaign aims to rally support and love from all football fans for Việt Nam's National Women’s Football Team, reminding them that regardless of the outcome, these women athletes have already made the nation proud.

Bia Saigon's commitment to promote Vietnamese sports’ growth

Bia Saigon, the leading brand of SABECO, has been consistently contributing to Vietnamese sports as part of its sustainable development strategy. As the exclusive sponsor in the beer industry for Việt Nam's national football teams, including men's, women's, and U23 teams, Bia Saigon has held the prestigious Top Star Partner title since July 2022, reaffirming its commitment to the growth of Vietnamese sports. Additionally, Bia Saigon serves as the Diamond Sponsor and sole sponsor of the Doping Control program at SEA Games 31 and acts as the title sponsor of the Bia Saigon Cup 2022 for seven-a-side football, spanning from 2022 to 2024.

In May 2022, Bia Saigon collaborated with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to launch the joint community initiative "Việt Nam Wins Gold," mobilising support for the national sports teams and athletes during SEA Games 31. Bia Saigon made a contribution of VNĐ5 billion to support the training and development of sports athletes, enabling them to achieve international success and showcase the best of Vietnamese sports. Moreover, SABECO is partnering with the HCM Communist Youth Union on the Fostering Sports project, aiming to support the development of sports talents and promote an active and healthy lifestyle within the community.