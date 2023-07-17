Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology to Connect Tech Talent with Exciting Career Opportunities at Upcoming Virtual Job Fair

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) is excited to announce its upcoming virtual job fair on Tuesday, July 25 from 1-2 p.m. The job fair will be held online and is open to anyone interested in learning more about career opportunities at DoIT.





This event is an excellent opportunity for job seekers to connect with DoIT's HR team, ask questions, and learn about the various positions available.





"We are thrilled to host this virtual job fair and connect with individuals who are passionate about technology and state government," said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Recruitment Officer Jason Thoron. "At DoIT, we are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment that values collaboration, creativity, and excellence. We look forward to meeting with potential candidates and sharing more about the exciting work we do."





Attendees will have the chance to learn about work culture, benefits, and opportunities for growth and advancement.



