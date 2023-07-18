Vietnamese Goods Week in Thailand 2023 to showcase southern products

VIETNAM, July 18 - HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Goods Week 2023 in Thailand is set to take place from August 16 to 20 at the Central World Trade Centre in Bangkok, focusing on the theme of "HCM City and the Mekong Delta".

In the sixth edition this year, this event aims to showcase products from the southern region of Việt Nam and will feature the participation of seven localities, namely HCM City, Long An, Bến Tre, Kiên Giang, Bạc Liêu, Trà Vinh and Đồng Tháp.

Approximately 80 businesses are expected to participate in trade connection activities and product introductions during the event. Notably, 50 of these businesses will showcase their typical products, which adhere to local export standards.

In addition to the product displays, a Việt Nam-Thailand trade connection conference will also be held.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Đỗ Thắng Hải expressed that after six years of continuous organisation, the Vietnamese Goods Week in Thailand, organised by Central Retail Group, has had a significant impact, contributing to the growth of export turnover between the two countries by facilitating connections for hundreds of small- and medium-sized enterprises, enabling them to promote their local products in the Thai market.

Thailand has consistently been Việt Nam's top ASEAN commercial partner over the years.

In 2022, the total import-export turnover between the two countries reached US$21.6 billion, up 15.1 per cent compared to 2021, of which Việt Nam's exports amounted to $7.5 billion, up 21.5 per cent year-on-year, while imports from Thailand reached $14.1 billion, up 12 per cent year-on-year. Both countries aim to elevate bilateral trade turnover to $25 billion in the near future. — VNS