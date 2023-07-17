Gov. Pritzker Continues United Kingdom Trade Mission with State Business and Education Leaders

ILLINOIS, July 17 - The Governor joined with delegation members in London to promote the state's achievements in business and higher education





CHICAGO — Today, Governor JB Pritzker continued the delegation phase of his trade mission to the United Kingdom with meetings with government and education leaders as well as a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom.





The Governor and President of the University of Illinois system, Dr. Timothy Killeen, met with Sir Gerry McCormac, Principal and Vice Chancellor of the University of Stirling, and Sir Peter Mathieson, the Principal and Vice Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh. In addition to his leadership at the University of Stirling, Sir Gerry McCormac currently serves as the international policy lead for Universities UK, a collective of 140 universities.





The Governor discussed opportunities to strengthen the transatlantic connection between post-secondary institutions in the United Kingdom and Illinois. In particular, they discussed expanding mobility of distinguished researchers and students from the United Kingdom to Illinois, allowing for increased funding for researchers in the United Kingdom and increased flow of talent to Illinois.





The day continued with a tour of the Palace of Westminster led by Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office David Rutley, followed by a private lunch at Carlton Gardens.





During this meeting, the Governor and fellow delegation members discussed trade and investment between the United States and United Kingdom.





Immediately following this lunch, the Governor attended a meeting with Jane Hartley, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom. In this meeting the two discussed why Illinois is an ideal location for United Kingdom companies and ways to further strengthen the United States and United Kingdom's economic relationship.





Lastly, the Governor attended the United States Embassy Reception with the Illinois delegation, United Kingdom company executives, and representatives from the United States and United Kingdom Embassy. This reception is the kickoff to a week full of meetings with United Kingdom business and government leaders. Over the coming days, the Governor will discuss economic cooperation related to manufacturing, clean energy and technology, quantum, hospitality and real estate.

*See Attached Photographs