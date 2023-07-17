Governor Pritzker Waives Penalties, Interest for Taxpayers Affected by Severe Weather

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, July 17 - Gov. JB Pritzker announced today that individuals and businesses devastated by the severe weather and tornadoes on June 29th through July 4th may request waivers of penalties and interest on state taxes if they cannot file their returns or make payments on time. Those impacted in the counties declared a disaster are eligible to request a waiver of penalties and interest for income, withholding, sales, specialty, and excise taxes.





The counties covered by the Disaster Proclamation include: Coles, Cook, Edgar, Hancock, McDonough, Morgan, Sangamon, and Washington.





"Many Illinois communities suffered extensive damage due to the recent torrential rain and severe weather," said Governor JB Pritzker. "To support those impacted across the state, I have signed a disaster proclamation and the state will waive the penalties for impacted taxpayers who need more time to file their state taxes."





Taxpayers seeking waivers of penalties and interest for taxes should send a brief written explanation of why they cannot timely file or pay to the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR). Taxpayers should provide their full name, account number (if using a Social Security number, include only the last four digits), mailing address, and an estimate of when they believe they can file or pay their taxes.





Requests may be sent electronically to REV.DisasterRelief@illinois.gov or via postal mail using the address on the return. Taxpayers who mail their request to IDOR should write "Sever Storms - Summer 2023" on the top of the return in red and include their explanation for penalties and interest abatement request.





Property owners who may have been impacted by severe weather in the eight declared counties should contact their county Supervisor of Assessments office if they wish to apply for reassessment due to any property damage.