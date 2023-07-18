Green power Market Size is Predicted to Reach US$ 96.7 Billion by 2028

Green power Market

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global green power market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

Green power, also known as renewable energy, is electrical energy generated from eco-friendly and sustainable sources, including wind, solar, geothermal, low-impact biomass, and hydropower. Unlike fossil fuels, the production of green power does not emit harmful greenhouse gases, making it environmentally friendly and sustainable. By harnessing natural resources, green power offers a cleaner and more responsible alternative to conventional energy sources. Moreover, this eco-conscious electricity helps to mitigate the harmful emissions of nitrogen dioxide, oxide, and sulfur dioxide, reducing environmental damage and promoting better human health. Embracing green power is a crucial step towards a cleaner and greener future for our planet.

How Big Is the Green power Market?

The global green power market size reached US$ 59.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 96.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.56% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The green power market is experiencing significant growth, driven by various factors. The increasing global population and urbanization are creating a higher demand for electricity generation, propelling the adoption of green power solutions. Moreover, the construction of residential and commercial buildings is contributing to the market growth, along with growing awareness of the health and environmental benefits of using green energy sources. The rising demand for naturally replenished green power sources is another key driver. Consumers are shifting towards electric vehicles (EVs) to reduce tailpipe emissions, decrease reliance on fossil fuels, and promote community health and energy security. This consumer preference is fueling the adoption of green power solutions worldwide. The need for immediate electrification in transportation and industrial sectors, as well as the expanding electrical value chain in the oil and gas industry, are acting as significant growth factors. As industries transition to green power sources, the market is set to witness substantial expansion.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Power Source:

Wind

Solar

Low Impact Hydro

Biomass

Others

Breakup by End Use Sector:

Transport

Industrial

Non-combusted

Buildings

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

ABB Ltd., Acciona S.A., Adani Green Energy Limited (Adani Group), Électricité de France S.A., GE Renewable Energy (General Electric Company), Iberdrola S.A., Innergex Renewable Energy (Hydro-Québec), Invenergy LLC, NextEra Energy Inc., Orsted AS, Siemens Energy AG, Suzlon Energy Limited and Tata Power Company Limited.

