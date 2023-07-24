Shtudy's Annual Virtual Career Fair Series: Uniting Diverse Tech Talent and Forward-Thinking Companies
Shtudy's Virtual Career Fair Series unites diverse tech talent with forward-thinking companies, fostering inclusion and driving innovation.UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shtudy, a leading platform dedicated to bridging the gap between companies and pre-vetted tech professionals of color, is excited to announce its Annual Virtual Career Fair Series. Starting from July 26, 2023, until July 25, 2024, this groundbreaking series will provide a unique opportunity for companies to connect with culturally diverse candidates and establish talent pipelines that drive innovation and inclusion.
Shtudy's mission is to create opportunities for underrepresented talent and foster inclusive workplaces. Through the Virtual Career Fair Series, companies can become valued partners and gain exclusive access to a year-long series of virtual career fairs, held approximately every month. This unparalleled platform offers consistent opportunities to engage with top-tier candidates, bringing fresh perspectives and a wealth of expertise to participating organizations.
As a partner or sponsor, your company will also enjoy unlimited access to the Shtudy talent database, which comprises over 100,000 pre-screened tech professionals of color. This extensive network of exceptional candidates is primed to take their skills and expertise to the next level, empowering your company to thrive in the competitive tech landscape.
With only 20 sponsorship spots available, this is an exclusive chance for your brand to showcase its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion while gaining a competitive edge in attracting top talent. Shtudy's Virtual Career Fair Series is completely free for job seekers, ensuring equal access for all. Whether seasoned professionals or eager entry-level candidates, this fair series provides an inclusive platform for them to explore exciting career opportunities, connect with industry leaders, and secure their dream jobs.
To further enhance your partnership experience, Shtudy offers three sponsorship tier opportunities: Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Each tier comes with unique benefits, including access to multiple Virtual Career Fairs, personalized DEI consulting, exclusive networking opportunities, and targeted outreach to the Shtudy talent database. Visit our website and click the "Register" button to see the full details of each tier and secure your preferred sponsorship level.
"We believe in the transformative power of diversity and inclusion," said Geno Miller, CEO of Shtudy. "By participating in Shtudy's Virtual Career Fair Series, companies have the opportunity to tap into a vast pool of exceptional talent, strengthen their employer brand, and foster a culture of diversity within their organizations. We invite all forward-thinking companies, individuals, and organizations to join us in unlocking boundless opportunities for success."
Spaces for sponsors and job seekers are limited, so act swiftly to secure your spot in the future of your dreams. Register now to become a partner in Shtudy's Virtual Career Fair Series and connect with a world of talent that will drive your company's success. For any inquiries, please contact Olivia Ritota at olivia.ritota@shtudycareers.com.
Reserve your spot as a sponsor or register as a job seeker today! Together, we'll unlock boundless opportunities for success!
