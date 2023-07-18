Diabetes Care Devices Market (USD 38.3 Bn by 2030): Achieves Record-breaking Growth in Meeting Healthcare Requirements

Diabetes Care Devices

technological advancements in the field of diabetes devices, a rise in the diabetic population, rise in treatments for diabetes dominate the market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Diabetes Care Devices Market by By Product (Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices, Insulin Delivery Devices): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global diabetes care devices industry was estimated at $20.0 billion in 2020, and is expected to hit $38.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

• Diabetic people call for constant access to insulin along with top-graded care. Therefore, growing adoption of insulin pens and continuous glucose monitoring expedients gave way to increased demand for optimal management of the disease. This factor impacted the growth of the global diabetes care devices market positively.

• This trend is most likely to persist post-pandemic as well.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2842

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Increase in the incidence of diabetes and rise in sedentary lifestyle across the globe drive the global diabetes care devices market. On the other hand, adverse effects associated with some of the diabetes care devices restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in awareness about diabetes monitoring devices is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:-

• ACON Laboratories, Inc.

• Ascension Diabetes Care Holdings AG

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Medline Industries

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• Terumo Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson

• Nipro corporation

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:-

By product, the insulin delivery devices segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global diabetes care devices market. This is attributed to surge in the prevalence of diabetes across the globe. However, the blood glucose monitoring devices segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in adoption of diabetes care devices among the geriatric population.

By region, North America dominated in 2020, garnering around two-fifths of the global diabetes care devices market. Increase in the aging population and upsurge in product launches across North America fuels the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.6% throughout the forecast period, due to rise in healthcare expenditure and increase in adoption of novel diabetes care devices in the province.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2842

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the diabetes care devices market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing diabetes care devices market opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the diabetes care devices market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global diabetes care devices market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.