MK Advisors Spearhead Innovative Research Project to Shape the Future of Technology and Strategic Decision-Making
Under the visionary leadership of Senior Advisor Jana Rogge, MK Advisors aims to expand our understanding of technology and its implications for the future.
With this ambitious research project, MK Advisors solidifies our commitment to shaping the future of energy, technology, and economic development.”DETROIT, MI, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MK Advisors - renowned for their strategic guidance and forward-thinking solutions - is embarking on a groundbreaking research project to shape the future of energy, technology, and economic development. Operating at the intersection of community development and national security, MK Advisors provides strategic guidance and a futuristic perspective to government agencies, cities, militaries, corporations, and NGOs, ensuring the effective adoption of advanced technologies during the energy transition.
Under the visionary leadership of Senior Advisor Jana Rogge, MK Advisors are spearheading a groundbreaking research project aimed at expanding our understanding of technology and its implications for the future. This endeavor will serve as a catalyst for the development of innovative strategic tools and the enhancement of decision-making capabilities. With a focus on multi-phase, long-term studies, Rogge's research and development efforts center around remote viewing and ESP applications, as well as technology development. Remote viewing, an unconventional yet highly effective technology, was originally pioneered in the 1980s with leading physicists and researchers, funded by an intelligence organization. Its unique capabilities empower the acquisition of information that defies traditional measurement, calculation, or observation methods.
"With this ambitious research project, MK Advisors solidifies our commitment to shaping the future of energy, technology, and economic development," said Erika Bolton, Vice President of Programs at MK Advisors. "We are determined to create strategic tools that drive informed decision-making in an ever-evolving landscape, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for our partners.“
