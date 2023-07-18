Fantasy Sports Market Size is Poised to Reach US$ 47.6 Billion by 2028
The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global fantasy sports market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry Overview of Fantasy Sports Market
Fantasy sports represent online games that enable participants to gather virtual teams of real sports players. They compete by playing as managers of their teams, building the roster via drafts and trades, and making line-ups in pursuit of making the best team statistically. Some commonly played fantasy sports are football, baseball, soccer, cricket, hockey, basketball, etc. They are widely used as an engaging and interactive activity to compete with friends, colleagues, and family over friendly leagues. Online games help to increase learning ability, improve decision-making, provide a realistic feeling while playing, enhance sports knowledge, etc.
How Big Is the Fantasy Sports Market?
The global fantasy sports market size reached US$ 23.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 47.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during 2023-2028.
Request a free sample of report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fantasy-sports-market/requestsample
Global Industry Trends and Drivers:
The widespread adoption of social media platforms where individuals can share their scores and standings is among the key factors driving the fantasy sports market. Moreover, the escalating demand for online games as active fan engagement tools, owing to the emerging trend of numerous sports leagues, is also stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the elevating integration of blockchain technology to enhance user experience, prevent abuses, and improve transparency by tracking data associated with teams, winners, and prizes is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the launch of initiatives by government bodies across countries to promote fantasy sports and create a favorable ecosystem by setting regulatory frameworks is further propelling the global market. Apart from this, the rising number of annual sports events and the increasing investments in online game platforms are positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the inflating penetration of smartphones is anticipated to fuel the fantasy sports market over the forecasted period.
What Is Included in Market Segmentation?
The report has been segmented the market into following categories:
Breakup by Sports Type:
Football
Baseball
Basketball
Hockey
Cricket
Others
Breakup by Platform:
Website
Mobile Application
Breakup by Demographics:
Under 25 Years
25-40 Years
Above 40 Years
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:
Apollo Global Management Inc., CBS Sports Network (CBS Broadcasting, Inc.), Dream Sports Inc., Fantasy Power 11, FantasyPros, Fantrax, Flutter Entertainment plc, Fsport, Galactus Funware Technology Private Limited, Gameskraft Technologies, RealTime Fantasy Sports Inc., RotoBash and Sachar Gaming Private Limited.
Ask Analyst for 10% free customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6531&flag=C
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here