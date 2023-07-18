Fantasy Sports Market Size is Poised to Reach US$ 47.6 Billion by 2028

Fantasy Sports Market

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global fantasy sports market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

Fantasy sports represent online games that enable participants to gather virtual teams of real sports players. They compete by playing as managers of their teams, building the roster via drafts and trades, and making line-ups in pursuit of making the best team statistically. Some commonly played fantasy sports are football, baseball, soccer, cricket, hockey, basketball, etc. They are widely used as an engaging and interactive activity to compete with friends, colleagues, and family over friendly leagues. Online games help to increase learning ability, improve decision-making, provide a realistic feeling while playing, enhance sports knowledge, etc.

How Big Is the Fantasy Sports Market?

The global fantasy sports market size reached US$ 23.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 47.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The widespread adoption of social media platforms where individuals can share their scores and standings is among the key factors driving the fantasy sports market. Moreover, the escalating demand for online games as active fan engagement tools, owing to the emerging trend of numerous sports leagues, is also stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the elevating integration of blockchain technology to enhance user experience, prevent abuses, and improve transparency by tracking data associated with teams, winners, and prizes is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the launch of initiatives by government bodies across countries to promote fantasy sports and create a favorable ecosystem by setting regulatory frameworks is further propelling the global market. Apart from this, the rising number of annual sports events and the increasing investments in online game platforms are positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the inflating penetration of smartphones is anticipated to fuel the fantasy sports market over the forecasted period.

What Is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Sports Type:

Football

Baseball

Basketball

Hockey

Cricket

Others

Breakup by Platform:

Website

Mobile Application

Breakup by Demographics:

Under 25 Years

25-40 Years

Above 40 Years

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

Apollo Global Management Inc., CBS Sports Network (CBS Broadcasting, Inc.), Dream Sports Inc., Fantasy Power 11, FantasyPros, Fantrax, Flutter Entertainment plc, Fsport, Galactus Funware Technology Private Limited, Gameskraft Technologies, RealTime Fantasy Sports Inc., RotoBash and Sachar Gaming Private Limited.

