Blockchain Life 2023 in Dubai Announces over 7000 Attendees from 120 Countries

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, UAE, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Life 2023 gathers heads of global funds, government officials, investors, business owners and promising startups in Dubai to shape the future of cryptocurrencies on October 24-25.





Watch the epic trailer of the event: https://youtu.be/WCC_w90THWs

The event stays as a meeting point for Crypto Whales, attracting over 7,000 visitors from 120 countries.

Attendees can look forward to informative sessions led by leaders in the crypto industry, revealing insider information on upcoming bullrun trends and other topics. Over 80 speakers are going to share their analytics and world-changing ideas.

What else to expect:

Over 100 leading companies at the expo

Startup Pitch with Tier-1 funds as jury and attendees in conference hall

One of the largest independent awards – Blockchain Life Awards 2023

Unique online app for finding contacts and vacancies in the crypto industry – Networking 2.0.

Quick acquaintances in the Speed Networking area and many other formats for new connections

Legendary AfterParty in one of the World’s most famous clubs, SKY 2.0.

Hurry up and buy the ticket now with 10% discount using promo code BL2023

blockchain-life.com/asia/en/

About Blockchain Life

Legendary event, also known as Crypto Whales Meeting point, takes place for 11th time on October 24-25 in Dubai, Festival Arena. Forum gathers over 7000 attendees, 80 famous speakers and 3000 companies. Industry leaders meet here to discuss upcoming bull market trends, make exclusive deals, and learn insider information from each other.

Explore the future of Web3 and cryptocurrencies, while enjoying luxurious networking with Crypto Whales from all over the world.

Social links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blockchain_life_forum/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWmwg8fsoOXmW0-xAFXFeWQ/featured

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlLife_Forum

Telegram: https://t.me/blockchainlifeEN

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@blockchain_life_2023

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blockchainlife2023/

Media Contact

Company Name / Brand Name: Blockchain Life

Contact Person: Media team

Company E-mail: info@blockchain-life.com

Website: https://blockchain-life.com/asia/en/

SOURCE：Blockchain Life