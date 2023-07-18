Precision Fermentation Market Size Will Grow USD 6,385 Million by 2032

According to Precedence Research, the precision fermentation market size is expected to grow by USD 6,385.0 million by 2032 and it will accelerate growth at a CAGR of 41.89% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The precision fermentation market size was valued at USD 1,930 million in 2022. Precision fermentation is a technology that uses microorganisms, such as bacteria, yeast, and fungi, to produce high-value compounds like proteins, enzymes, and other specialty chemicals. The process involves modifying the genetic makeup of these microorganisms to produce specific compounds with high purity and yield.



Get the report sample copy@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2821

Precision fermentation offers several advantages over traditional chemical synthesis methods, including greater efficiency, sustainability, and the ability to produce complex molecules that are difficult to synthesize through traditional methods. The technology is particularly useful in producing plant-based products, as it creates sustainable and environmentally friendly alternatives to animal-based products like meat, dairy, and leather.

Report highlights

On the basis of application , it is divided into meat & seafood, dairy alternatives, egg alternatives, and others. The dairy alternatives segment has gained a major share of 58.65% in 2022.

, it is divided into meat & seafood, dairy alternatives, egg alternatives, and others. The segment has gained a major share of 58.65% in 2022. On the basis of ingredients , it is divided into whey & casein protein, egg white, collagen protein, heme protein , enzymes, and others. The whey & casein protein segment has gained a major share of 40% in 2022.

, it is divided into whey & casein protein, egg white, collagen protein, heme , enzymes, and others. The whey & casein protein segment has gained a major share of 40% in 2022. On the basis of the microbe , it is divided into yeast, algae, fungi, and bacteria. The 6–9 kW segment has gained a major global market share.

, it is divided into yeast, algae, fungi, and bacteria. The 6–9 kW segment has gained a major global market share. By fermentation type , the biomass fermentation segment has generated 51.47% of revenue share in 2022.

, the biomass fermentation segment has generated 51.47% of revenue share in 2022. Based on geography , the Precision fermentation market has been expected to experience the highest market share from the North America region during the forecast period.

, the Precision fermentation market has been expected to experience the highest market share from the North America region during the forecast period. On the basis of geography, the Precision fermentation market in North America is serving as the most dominating region among others. The dominance of the Precision fermentation market is largely due to consumer preferences towards healthy and natural products in the North American region.

Regional Snapshots

The Precision fermentation market is expected to experience the highest market share from the North America region during the forecast period. This is due to its ability to produce sustainable, plant-based products with improved nutritional value and functionality. The market is driven by the rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products, increasing investments in research and development, and the rising awareness of the health benefits of plant-based foods.

The United States is North America's largest precision fermentation market, followed by Canada. The US is home to some of the world's largest biotechnology companies and has a robust research and development infrastructure, making it a natural market for precision fermentation. In addition, the US government is promoting the adoption of precision fermentation technology to improve food security and sustainability.

You can further customize the report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2821

Precision Fermentation Market, by Region 2022-2032 (USD Million)

Region 2022 2023 2031 2032 CAGR (2023-32) North America 528.2 747.4 15,428.5 23,223.6 46.5 % Europe 647.0 916.1 18,983.6 28,588.1 46.6 % Asia Pacific 247.0 350.9 7,462.3 11,272.3 47.0 % LAMEA 177.8 241.6 3,395.7 4,821.3 39.5 %

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Governments can promote the adoption of sustainable production methods by implementing policies that incentivize the adoption of precision fermentation technology. They can offer tax breaks, grants, or other financial incentives to companies that invest in precision fermentation technology to produce sustainable and eco-friendly products. Such incentives can encourage companies to invest in the technology, thereby driving demand for precision fermentation products. Furthermore, governments can also fund research and development in precision fermentation to support the development of new and innovative products. By funding academic institutions, research organizations, and private companies to develop new technologies, products, and applications for precision fermentation, governments can help drive innovation and create new markets for these products.

In addition, governments can encourage the adoption of precision fermentation in agriculture to improve food security and reduce the environmental impact of agriculture, such as by funding for research and development of precision fermentation products for use in animal feed or by promoting precision fermentation to produce plant-based alternatives to traditional animal-based products, governments can help create new markets for precision fermentation products. Moreover, government support can help to create a supportive regulatory and economic environment that encourages innovation and growth in the precision fermentation market. Thus, government support can play a significant role in driving demand for the precision fermentation market.

Opportunities

Precision fermentation is a rapidly advancing field gaining popularity due to its ability to produce high-value compounds with diverse applications. One of the most promising areas for precision fermentation is biomedical applications, which offer significant opportunities for the precision fermentation market. Precision fermentation can produce many biopharmaceuticals, including proteins, enzymes, and antibodies. These products can potentially revolutionize the treatment of many diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and genetic diseases. For example, precision fermentation can produce monoclonal antibodies that target specific cancer cells, offering a more targeted and effective treatment for cancer.

Furthermore, precision fermentation in biomedicine produces cell and gene therapies. It can produce viral vectors, which are essential components of gene therapy. These vectors can deliver therapeutic genes to specific cells in the body, offering a potential cure for genetic diseases. Moreover, it can also produce probiotics, beneficial bacteria that can improve gut health and support the immune system. Probiotics can treat various conditions, including inflammatory bowel disease, allergies, and mental health disorders like depression and anxiety. Thus, biomedical applications for precision fermentation represent a significant opportunity for the market.

Related Reports

Precision Medicine Market - The global precision medicine market was estimated at USD 73.49 billion in 2022 and it is expanding around USD 175.64 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2030.

- The global precision medicine market was estimated at USD 73.49 billion in 2022 and it is expanding around USD 175.64 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2030. Genomics Market - The global genomics market was estimated at USD 28.39 billion in 2022 and it is expanding USD 98.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.85% from 2022 to 2030.

- The global genomics market was estimated at USD 28.39 billion in 2022 and it is expanding USD 98.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.85% from 2022 to 2030. Precision Oncology Market - The global precision oncology market was estimated at USD 100.06 billion in 2022 and it is expanding around USD 258.35 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 9.95% from 2023 to 2032.





Browse our Brand-New Journal@ https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Recent developments

In June 2019, Ginkgo Bioworks, a US-based biotechnology company, partnered with Sumitomo Chemical to develop a new technology platform for producing high-value chemicals using precision fermentation.

In October 2020, the US-based biotech company Amyris announced a partnership with the French fragrance and flavor company Robertet to develop and commercialize a range of sustainable and natural fragrances using precision fermentation.

In January 2021, the Swiss biotech company Evolva launched a new line of natural sweeteners called L-arabinose and D-allulose, produced using precision fermentation technology.





Market Segmentation

By Application

Meat & Seafood

Dairy Alternatives

Egg Alternatives

Others

By Ingredient

Whey & Casein Protein

Egg White

Collagen Protein

Heme Protein

Enzymes

Others

By Microbe

Yeast

Algae

Fungi

Bacteria

By Fermentation Type

Precision Fermentation

Biomass Fermentation

Traditional Fermentation





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2821

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R