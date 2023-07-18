Voxtur Announces Audited Financial Results for Q4 and Year End 2022

/EIN News/ -- Q4 2022 and FY 2022 Highlights



Revenue was $36M for Q4 and $151M for F22 representing a 6% quarter over quarter decrease and a 57% year over year increase

Gross Profit was $15M for Q4 and $55M for F22 representing a 25% quarter over quarter increase and a 49% year over year increase

TORONTO, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, is pleased to announce its financial results for Q4 and FY 2022. The Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available at sedar.com.

“When factoring in the current market conditions and our performance compared to our competitors, we are thrilled to announce our impressive financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. It was a year of transformation for Voxtur, driven by a strategic acquisition, the launch of innovative data driven products, and expansion of our market presence," said Gary Yeoman, CEO of Voxtur. "2022 was a year of unprecedented rate increases that forced the Company to re-evaluate its strategy from a financial and product perspective. This ultimately led to a transformational acquisition, which significantly diversified our product offerings within the mortgage market from the origination market to the capital markets. This was a strategic move that not only expanded our reach, but also allowed us to tap into new revenue streams and enhance our competitiveness in the industry.”

In addition to the above, the Company had many other milestones within 2022 such as month over month growth in the Anow valuation platform for either lenders or appraisal management companies to manage their valuations, the Attorney Opinion Letter started generating revenue with regulated banks and alternative lenders, and the rolling out of data products with mortgage servicers and large title agencies.

Also, the Company shifted its financial focus from pure revenue growth to getting to operational profitability, which included materially reducing headcount, streamlining processes, and executing on cost efficiencies. As a result of these changes, the Company has a diversified product portfolio and a clear strategic direction that has an exciting future.

Financial Results for Q4 and FY 2022

Q4 2022 Revenue decreased 6% over Q4 2021 Revenue

FY 2022 Revenue increased 57% over FY 2021 Revenue

Q4 2022 Gross Profit increased 25% over Q4 2021

FY 2022 Gross Profit increased 49% over FY 2021

Unaudited Audited Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 36,432 $ 38,775 $ 150,878 $ 95,992 Adjusted EBITDA, Unaudited1 (354 ) 28 (8,672 ) 610

Discussion with respect to the above-noted results can be found in the Company’s MD&A.

1 - Adjusted EBITDA is an unaudited non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other reporting issuers. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful information with respect to the financial performance and value of the Company, as items that may obscure the underlying trends in the business performance are excluded. Adjusted EBITDA is defined and calculated by the Company as earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation/amortization of property and equipment, intangible assets and right-of-use assets, share-based compensation expense, foreign exchange gains (losses) recorded through profit and loss, impairment losses and other costs or income that are: (i) non-operating; (ii) non-recurring; and/or (iii) are related to strategic initiatives. The Company classifies income or costs as non-recurring if income or costs similar in nature are not reasonably expected to occur within the next two years nor have occurred during the prior two years, and such costs are significant.

Shareholder Call

The Company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023, following the release of ist Q1 2023 financial results to discuss details of the Company’s performance, including a general company update, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts. Details to the above referenced conference call will be provided later this week.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur's proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Voxtur's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

Contact:

Jordan Ross

Chief Investment Officer

Tel: (416) 708-9764

jordan@voxtur.com