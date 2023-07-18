Cardlytics Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX), an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels, today announced that Cardlytics’ Board of Directors approved a grant of 350,000 restricted stock units of Cardlytics to Alexis DeSieno, Cardlytics’ newly hired Chief Financial Officer, effective as of DeSieno’s start date on August 14, 2023. The foregoing restricted stock units will be granted as a material inducement to employment with Cardlytics in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and will be granted under the Cardlytics 2022 Inducement Plan (the “2022 Inducement Plan”). 50% of the restricted stock units shall vest on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 50% of the restricted stock units shall vest quarterly over the following year, subject to DeSieno’s continuous service with Cardlytics as of each respective vesting date. The restricted stock units are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2022 Inducement Plan.



