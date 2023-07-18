CINV Existing and Pipeline Drugs Market to reach US$ 3.2 billion in 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8%: TMR Report

A significant portion of current research and development efforts, higher federal healthcare funding, and a growing geriatric cancer incidence are some of the drivers propelling the global CINV existing and pipeline drugs market.

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2021, the global CINV existing and pipeline drugs market was estimated to be worth US$ 1.9 billion. It is expected to increase at a 5.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2031. The global market for CINV existing and pipeline drugs is estimated to exceed US$ 3.2 billion by the end of 2031.



The world is experiencing a spike in the prevalence of multiple kinds of cancer, which is leading to a rise in the percentage of individuals undergoing chemotherapy. Based on World Health Organization (WHO) projections for 2019, cancer is the primary or second major reason for death under the age of 70 in 112 of 183 nations and places third or fourth in another 23 nations.

These findings indicate that a rise in the number of incidences of many kinds of cancer is expected to prompt oncologists to recommend chemotherapy to their patients as an efficient cancer treatment, hence boosting the CINV existing and pipeline pharmaceuticals market.

In broad terms, 25% to 30% of cancer patients obtain chemotherapy as a curative option, and 70% to 80% of these individuals have sickness and vomiting as primary symptoms. Substantial increases in cancer studies and developments, as well as increased focus on the creation of innovative medicines, are projected to drive the global CINV existing and pipeline drugs market in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

From 2022 to 2031, the North American market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7%.

North America was the biggest market for CINV drugs, accounting for more than 45% of the total.

The market is gaining traction and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

In 2022, Europe held a 30% share of the global market.

In 2021, the rolapitant segment held roughly 61% of the worldwide CINV existing and pipeline drugs industry.



CINV Existing and Pipeline Drugs Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends

In 2015, SUSTOL (APF-530) was introduced. During the projected period, the authorization of SUSTOL medicines is expected to drive the global market. The increased number of chemotherapy patients is expected to lead to the growth of the worldwide CINV existing and pipeline drugs market.

Rolapitant received FDA approval in 2015. Since then, the drug's popularity has grown in a variety of countries. During clinical trials, pipeline medications outperformed conventional drugs in terms of efficacy. Rolapitant is used in combination with other medications to alleviate nausea and vomiting caused by cancer medicine treatment (chemotherapy). As a result, the introduction of these more effective medications is likely to motivate physicians to preferentially prescribe these novel medications over older drugs.

CINV Existing and Pipeline Drugs Market: Regional Analysis

North America was the biggest market for CINV existing and pipeline drugs in 2021. During the projected period, the region is expected to maintain its position of dominance.

In 2021, Europe was the second-largest market for CINV medicines. Given the setbacks in the previous releases of CINV pharmaceuticals including Aloxi and Emend, the introduction of CINV pipeline drugs in Europe is expected to be a year later compared to North America.

The Asia Pacific CINV existing and pipeline drugs market is being pushed by greater adoption of Western firms and a surge in the prevalence of cancer patients. Generic companies compete with branded CINV medication makers in the Asia Pacific and developing nations.

As a result of the region's poor purchasing capacity, there is a considerable need for generic copies of expired branded pharmaceuticals. Rapid economic expansion in countries like India and China, as well as expanding healthcare facilities, are expected to fuel the Asia Pacific CINV existing and pipeline drugs market.

Competitive Landscape

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global CINV Existing and Pipeline Drugs market report:

GlaxoSmithKline plc, Helsinn Holding S.A., Heron Therapeutics, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., and Tesaro, Inc.

Tetra Bio-Pharma announced its commercial ambition for a powerful chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting product in October 2020. The goal of the organization is to deliver novel medicines to people who are experiencing chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.

Nuformix, a pharmaceutical development business, began clinical trials for NXP001 in July 2019 employing cocrystal technology.

CINV Existing and Pipeline Drugs Market: Key Segments

Major Drug

Aloxi (Palonosetron)

Zofran Generic (Ondansetron)

Kytril Generic (Granisetron)

Emend (Aprepitant)

Akynzeo (Netupitant-Palonosetron)

SUSTOL (Extended Release Granisetron Injection)

Rolapitant



By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



