Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market by Solution (Products and Services), Platform (Portable, Land Mobile, Land Fixed, Maritime), Technology (SOTM/COTM, SOTP), Vertical, Connectivity, Frequency and Region - Forecast to 2028". The increased demand for carrying out surveillance activities using UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and UGVs (unmanned ground vehicles) along conflict areas, and prone borders, rising expenditure of emerging economies, increasing development of communication equipment and technology in various fields like healthcare, agriculture, education, research, and development, etc. have led to the growth of the SATCOM equipment market across the globe.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028 in the SATCOM equipment market.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028 in the SATCOM equipment market. One key factor driving the Asia Pacific market is the rising demand for launch & early orbit support, TT&C services, and data handling & processing services. The increase in demand for telecommunication and mobile broadband services is projected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific SATCOM equipment market during the forecast period. Technological advancements in the field of SATCOM have led to the development of advanced SATCOM equipment with improved designs and functionalities and enhanced integration capabilities. The region is considered a lucrative market for the domestic and regional manufacturers of SATCOM equipment. Governments in the Asia Pacific are investing heavily in satellite communication infrastructure to bridge the digital divide and connect remote areas with reliable communication services.

Based on the platform, the airborne SATCOM segment is estimated to lead the SATCOM equipment market from 2023 to 2028.

Based on the platform, the airborne SATCOM segment is estimated to lead the SATCOM equipment market from 2023 to 2028. This is because North American and European countries have been focusing on modernizing and overhauling their aircraft communication systems using customized SATCOM on-the-move solutions. These modernization programs are expected to increase the demand for advanced airborne SATCOM in new aircraft. Airborne SATCOM equipment can also be installed in the existing fleet as a part of retrofitting or upgrading activities.

Based on the solution, the product segment of the SATCOM Equipment market by solution type is projected to witness the largest share in 2023.

Based on the solution, the product market is expected to lead the SATCOM equipment market from 2023 to 2028. This is due to the increasing demand for phased-array antenna systems in naval and airborne platforms during the forecast period. The transceiver segment of SATCOM equipment has the highest share due to the development of advanced transceivers for seamless communication and the need for uninterrupted satellite communication.

Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Scope

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 22.6 billion Projected Market Size USD 38.7 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 11.3% Market size available for years 2020–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023-2028 Forecast units Value (USD billion) Segments covered By solutions, by vertical, by technology, by connectivity, by frequency, by platform, and by region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World Companies covered Thales Group (France), L3Harris Technologies (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), EchoStar Corporation (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Cobham Satcom (Denmark), Viasat, Inc. (US) are some of the major players of SATCOM equipment market. (25 Companies)

Based on technology, the SOTM segment is estimated to account for the larger share of the SATCOM Equipment market from 2023 to 2028.

Based on technology, the satellite communication equipment market has been segmented into SATCOM-on-the-move (SOTM/COTM) and SATCOM-on-the-pause (SOTP). Technological advancements incorporating lightweight, precise, and efficient systems into communication systems would drive the growth of the SATCOM-on-the-move (SOTM/COTM) segment. SATCOM on-the-move terminals provide reliable, high data rate satellite communications while on the move, enabling secure, beyond-line-of-sight communications for vehicles in motion for land, marine, and air applications.

“Browse in-depth TOC on " Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

200 – Tables

100 – Figures

300 – Pages

Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Companies



EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation is a global provider of satellite communication solutions and technology. The company operates through three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Satellite Services, Corporate, and others. Hughes is a leading provider of satellite broadband, managed network, and other communication services for consumers and businesses. EchoStar Satellite Services offers satellite operations and video distribution services to broadcasters, pay-tv providers, and enterprise customers. The company's extensive network of satellites and ground systems, coupled with its expertise in satellite technology, allows it to provide reliable, secure, and high-speed connectivity to customers worldwide. EchoStar Corporation operates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (L3Harris) is an American technology company, defense contractor, and information technology services provider. It offers C6ISR systems, wireless equipment, tactical radios, avionics, electronic systems, night vision equipment, and terrestrial and spaceborne antennas for the government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company had 47,000 employees in 2021. It is a public limited company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the HRS ticker.

L3Harris was formed from the merger of L3 Technologies (formerly L-3 Communications) and Harris Corporation in 2019 and is estimated to be the sixth-largest defense contractor in the world. The company operates through four business segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Space and Airborne Systems segment provides Earth observation antennas, weather antennas, geospatial, space protection, and intelligence solutions for advanced sensors, payloads, ground processing systems, and information analytics. It provides data links and antennas supporting fixed-wing and rotary platforms under the mission avionics business sector. It also provides antennas under the Aviation Systems segment. L3Harris Technologies serves customers in more than 125 countries worldwide.

